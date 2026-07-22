Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Surpasses Rs 21 Crore With Block Seats

The countdown to Jana Nayagan is well underway, and the advance booking numbers are already reflecting the enormous anticipation surrounding Vijay's upcoming release.

Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Day 1: Vijay's Film Races Past Rs 15 Crore In Pre-Sales, Tamil Nadu Fuels Massive Opening Buzz

Strong Early Booking Trends

Jana Nayagan has collected Rs 15.26 crore in day-one advance bookings across India, excluding block seats. So far, the film has sold 6,61,554 tickets across 8,929 shows. Including block seats, the advance booking gross stands at Rs 21.06 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The Tamil version accounts for almost the entire collection, earning Rs 15.01 crore from 6,47,200 tickets across 6,937 shows, with an average ticket price of Rs 235. Meanwhile, the Telugu version has grossed Rs 18.99 lakh by selling 12,629 tickets across 839 shows, while the Hindi version has collected Rs 4.77 lakh from 1,725 tickets across 1,153 shows, as per Sacnilk.

State-Wise Booking Trends

Tamil Nadu continues to lead the film's advance bookings, collecting Rs 8.26 crore (Rs 9.91 crore including block seats) with a strong 55% real occupancy across 2,411 shows. The state also has 1,216 almost full shows and 303 filling fast screenings, reflecting the huge demand ahead of release.

Outside Tamil Nadu, Karnataka is the second-biggest market with Rs 4.39 crore in advance bookings and 17% occupancy, followed by Kerala, which has collected Rs 1.38 crore with 16% occupancy. Maharashtra and Telangana have also recorded decent bookings, while advance sales in most northern states remain comparatively low.

Interestingly, despite having only a few shows, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has recorded the highest occupancy in the country at 64%.

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Strong Buzz Across Key Regions

Chennai has emerged as the film's biggest market so far, collecting Rs 2.78 crore in advance bookings while registering an impressive 85% real occupancy across 550 shows. Other Tamil Nadu cities have also reported strong demand, with Pondicherry (83%), Coimbatore (74%), Vellore (52%), Salem (47%), Trichy (44%), and Madurai (30%) posting healthy occupancy.

Outside Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru has become the biggest contributor, generating Rs 4.29 crore from 1,075 shows. Advance bookings have also been encouraging across several Kerala cities, including Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Kollam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Kozhikode.

For the Telugu version, Hyderabad is leading advance sales, followed by Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. The Hindi version, however, has seen a relatively slow response in the markets where bookings have opened.

With demand soaring across Tamil-speaking regions and several theatres witnessing rapid ticket sales, the H. Vinoth directorial is shaping up to be one of the actor's biggest theatrical launches.

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