Delhi Metro Shuts 16 Stations Until Further Notice Amid Ongoing CJP's Protest — Check Full List

Janpath, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Barakhambha Road, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and many other Metro stations in central Delhi were closed on Wednesday morning, the DMRC said. This comes amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar.

"Due to security reasons, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat metro stations have been closed till further instructions. Interchange facility is available at Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X.

Several metro stations were closed on Monday as thousands converged in central Delhi in response to the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) call to march to Parliament over alleged examination irregularities.The stations are as follows:

Lok Kalyan Marg Rajiv Chowk Patel Chowk Ramakrishna Ashram Marg Barakhambha Road Supreme Court Seva Teerth Janpath Mandi House Central Secretariat ITO Delhi Gate Indraprastha Khan Market Jor Bagh Shivaji Stadium

Protesters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continued their sit-in at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, with more supporters gathering at the protest site overnight and volunteers receiving food and other supplies sent by sympathisers, as the agitation over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations entered its second month.

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Several people sent food to the protest site on Tuesday night as more supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar, where protesters continued their sit-in despite heavy security deployment in the area following Monday's police crackdown on the CJP's "Sansad Chalo" march.

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the agitation would continue until Pradhan resigns. Late Tuesday night, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke issued a clarification that the movement had not called for any gathering anywhere other than Jantar Mantar.

"Cockroach Janta Party has not given a call to assemble anywhere but at Jantar Mantar, where our peaceful protest is on," Dipke said in a statement, alleging that the group had received reports that "some goons" may have been sent to other parts of Delhi to create disturbances. "They are not with CJP," he said, as per PTI reports.

The agitation began on June 20, demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities, reforms in the education system and the resignation of Pradhan.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the protest on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then, has continued his fast from Medanta Hospital after being shifted there from Safdarjung Hospital following a Delhi High Court order.

Wangchuk has said he will continue the fast until accountability is fixed in the education system or political leaders assure him that the issue will be taken up in Parliament.

(with inputs from PTI)

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