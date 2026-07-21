'Students Shouldn't Be Treated Like This': Diljit Dosanjh Backs CJP Protest, Urges Authorities To Listen

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has publicly extended support to students protesting under the Cockroach Janta Party banner after the July 20 demonstration in Delhi saw police use baton charge and tear gas to disperse protesters.

Diljit Voices Support

Taking to Instagram Stories, Diljit expressed concern over the treatment of the protesters and appealed for dialogue instead of force.

"What happened today was very unfortunate. Students should not be treated like this. I request that the authorities listen to the students' demands. The voice of the people is the voice of God."

He also acknowledged that his stand could invite criticism, referring to the backlash he faced during the 2020–21 farmers' protests.

"I've already been labelled an 'anti-nationalist' many times. Even now, I'll be called an 'anti-nationalist' again. After the farmers' protest, I faced a lot of backlash and legal problems, which I can't even discuss. Rest, God is watching everyone—may God do what is right."

What Diljit Said Earlier?

Diljit's latest statement comes weeks after he distanced himself from the CJP protests during an Instagram Live session.

Responding to a fan who asked whether he would join the movement, he had said, "Keep me away from all this... Bro, I'm an artist. I'm no politician."

He added that he did not know enough about the issue to comment and wished well to both the protesters and those on the receiving end of the protests.

ALSO READ: 'Protests Taking Place Serve No Purpose': Hema Malini Reacts To CJP's March Over NEET Row

Support Grows For Protesters

Diljit is among several public figures who have voiced support for the student-led agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The protesters are demanding education reforms, action against alleged examination irregularities, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET-UG concerns.

Actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza also expressed solidarity on X, writing, "We stand in solidarity with the youth of our country. Their voices deserve to be heard—loud, clear, and without fear. They are the heartbeat of our democracy and the true architects of our nation's future. Let us listen, support, and empower them."

With celebrities increasingly backing the students, the focus now remains on whether the authorities will engage with the CJP protesters' demands.

ALSO READ: 'Their Voices Deserve To Be Heard': Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Extend Support To Youth Amid CJP Protests

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