'Protests Taking Place Serve No Purpose': Hema Malini Reacts To CJP's March Over NEET Row

Veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini has urged those protesting over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 examination irregularities to engage with the government instead of taking to the streets.

Calling dialogue the only meaningful way forward, she said demonstrations would not resolve the issue.

Hema Malini Calls For Talks

Speaking to reporters at Parliament on Monday, Hema said, "If there is a problem, it should be discussed properly. Protesting in this manner will not achieve anything.

"Our Modi government has always stood by the country's youth and the education system. It has done a great deal of work for both. The protests taking place now serve no purpose. These issues should be resolved through dialogue," she added.

According to Malini, students should be made aware of the facts rather than being used to strengthen a campaign.

"Students should not be misled. They should be clearly told what the actual problem is, instead of being disturbed and used to push someone else's agenda."

When asked whether Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign, the BJP MP declined to comment.

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Protest Reaches Parliament

Hema Malini's remarks came as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) intensified its protest in Delhi on the first day of Parliament's Monsoon Session. Thousands of protesters tried to march towards Parliament, demanding action over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and compensation for the families of aspirants who allegedly died by suicide after the controversy.

Amid the ongoing protests, CJP representatives Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das met Union Health Minister JP Nadda to discuss the group's demands. The meeting came as the agitation continued to gain momentum in the national capital.

Wangchuk Continues Fast, Dipke Ends

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on June 28, has been on an indefinite hunger strike over the issue and has said that he would continue his fast until their demands are met, setting out three key conditions. He was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18 after his health deteriorated following a 21-day fast. On Monday, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke ended his indefinite hunger strike at Wangchuk's request.

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