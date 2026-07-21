PLI Schemes Attract Rs 2.4 Lakh Crore Investment Till March 2026; Exports Surge To Rs 15.2 Lakh Crore

The government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have attracted investments of Rs 2.40 lakh crore across 14 sectors as of March 2026, while exports under the programme have grown sharply to Rs 15.2 lakh crore, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, the government said exports generated under the PLI schemes increased significantly from Rs 4 lakh crore in fiscal 2024 to Rs 15.2 lakh crore by fiscal 2026, highlighting the growing contribution of the initiative to India's manufacturing and export ecosystem.

Among the 14 sectors covered under the PLI programme, solar photovoltaic (PV) modules accounted for the highest investment at Rs 64,873 crore. The pharmaceutical sector followed with investments of Rs 45,158 crore, while the automobile and auto components segment attracted Rs 44,326 crore.

The government also highlighted the success of the PLI scheme in boosting domestic mobile phone manufacturing.

According to the DPIIT, 99.2% of mobile phones sold in India are now manufactured domestically. Since the launch of the PLI scheme, mobile phone imports have declined by 77%, reflecting the country's growing manufacturing capabilities and reduced dependence on imports.

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The government said the implementation of the PLI schemes is reviewed regularly to address operational challenges and improve industry participation.

A committee chaired by the Cabinet Secretary periodically monitors the progress of the schemes, while ministries have modified guidelines and eligibility criteria wherever required to improve uptake and resolve implementation issues.

The PLI schemes, launched to strengthen domestic manufacturing, enhance exports and reduce import dependence, currently cover sectors ranging from electronics and pharmaceuticals to automobiles, telecom, textiles, specialty steel, drones, food processing, white goods and renewable energy.

The government said the periodic review mechanism has helped ensure that the schemes remain responsive to industry requirements while supporting investments, job creation and India's ambition to become a global manufacturing hub.

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