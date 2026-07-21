Trident Q1 Results: Profit Rises 13% But Margins Shrink; Revenue Sees Modest Uptick

Trident Ltd.'s consolidated net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27 saw a 12.9% uptick to Rs 158 crore, according to an exchange filing from the company on Tuesday. The profit was at Rs 140 crore in the previous fiscal. The company's revenue saw a modest increase of 4.7% to Rs 1,787 crore, from Rs 1,707 crore in the prior financial year.

The textile firm's margin for the period under consideration slipped as they contracted to 16.8% from 17.1%. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) went up 2.7% to Rs 300 crore on a year-on-year basis, compared to Rs 292 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Trident Q1 Result Highlights (Cons,YoY)

Net profit rises 12.9% at Rs 158 crore versus Rs 140 crore.

Revenue rises 4.7% at Rs 1,787 crore versus Rs 1,707 crore.

Ebitda rises 2.7% at Rs 300 crore versus Rs 292 crore.

Margin at 16.8% versus 17.1%

Trident Stock Price Movement

Share price of Trident saw a 0.83% downturn to Rs 25.10 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.21% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50. The stock opened at Rs 25.34, compared to its previous close of Rs 25.31. During today's trading session, Trident share price moved in the range of Rs 25.00 to Rs 25.42.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 21.98 and a high of Rs 33.66. On the performance front, Trident share price is down 20.42% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Trident is Rs 15,267.48 crore, with a P/E ratio of 42.91.

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