Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai Makes OTT Comeback; R Madhavan Replaces Late Farooq Shaikh As Host

One of Indian television's most memorable celebrity talk shows, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, is set to return in a new digital avatar. ZEE5 has announced the revival of the iconic series with R Madhavan stepping in as host, succeeding the late Farooq Shaikh, whose warm and heartfelt conversations made the original show a favourite among viewers.

The new edition, titled Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0, aims to continue the essence of the original while introducing it to a new generation of audiences on the streaming platform.

R Madhavan On Carrying Forward The Show's Legacy

In his statements about hosting the revived series, Madhavan said that social media has made the celebrities more accessible, but not much is known about the realities of their world.

He said that the original show stood out because it focused on meaningful conversations and offered viewers a chance to discover the people behind the fame. Calling the opportunity both an honour and a responsibility, the actor said the team hopes to retain the emotional core of the original while making it relevant for today's audiences.

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What To Expect From The New Season

According to Madhavan, the upcoming season will feature accomplished personalities who have represented India on the global stage. The conversations will go beyond professional milestones to explore the defining moments, personal relationships and lesser-known experiences that shaped their journeys.

The show intends to present stories that highlight the human side of its guests rather than focusing solely on their achievements.

ZEE5 Revives A Beloved Talk Show

Announcing the project as part of its upcoming content slate, ZEE5 described Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai as a show that left a lasting impact across generations through its honest and deeply personal conversations under Farooq Shaikh's stewardship.

While the streaming platform has confirmed the return of the talk show, an official premiere date for Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0 is yet to be announced.

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