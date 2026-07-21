Mamata Banerjee Dares Rebel TMC MPs To Join BJP And Contest Elections

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday delivered a scathing critique on dissenting leaders within her party, challenging them to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and prove their political strength at the ballot box, PTI reported. "Traitors won't be allowed to return to the TMC," she said, signalling a tough stance against the rebel camp.

Speaking at a party event in Kolkata, Banerjee said those she termed "traitors" should leave the TMC and join the BJP openly, rather than attempting to undermine the party from within.

"I challenge the traitors to join the BJP and contest elections," Banerjee said, asserting that the people of West Bengal would give them a fitting reply at the ballot box.

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Banerjee thanked the families of party workers who lost their lives, saying their presence at the event reflected their continued faith in the TMC despite what she called attempts to lure them away.

"I thank the martyrs' families for attending our event. They stood by the TMC despite temptations," she said.

Striking a conciliatory note towards opposition unity against the BJP, Banerjee said she held no personal ego and was willing to put differences aside in the larger political interest.

"I don't have any ego. I would urge others to keep aside differences and fight together against the BJP," she said.

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Banerjee's remarks come amid signs of discontent within sections of the ruling TMC and ahead of crucial political contests, as she coupled a stern warning to dissenting leaders with a fresh appeal for opposition parties to unite against the BJP.

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