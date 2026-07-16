Who Is Koyel Mallick? In Fresh Setback To Mamata Banerjee, TMC Leader Resigns As Rajya Sabha MP

Renowned Tollywood actor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Koel Mallick (often written Koyel Mullick) recently tendered her resignation as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP). Mamata Banerjee nominated her to the Upper House of Parliament. She is the daughter of seasoned Bengali actor Ranjit Mallick.

Actress Koel Mallick, whose real name is Rukmini Mallick, is well-known in Bengali cinema. Known affectionately as the 'Tolly-Queen', she has spent more than 20 years as one of Tollywood's best leading ladies.

She formally entered politics in early 2026 when the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) nominated her to the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian parliament. In April 2026, she took the oath of office.

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According to ANI, TMC leader Koel Mallick resigned from the Rajya Sabha on Thursday amid the continuous departure of MLAS and MPs from the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

"Rajya Sabha MP from TMC, Koel Mallick, met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan and has submitted her resignation," ANI reported.

The resignation was made one day after Madan Mitra, a senior assistant to Mamata Banerjee and a TMC MLA, left the party and joined Ritabrata Banerjee's renegade TMC faction.

Before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev, and Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from the Rajya Sabha and the TMC.

Additionally, they submitted their nomination papers on Monday for the West Bengal Rajya Sabha by-elections. The BJP defended its choice to field the former TMC officials in spite of its prior promise not to include Trinamool Congress MPs.

After losing the Assembly elections, the TMC is experiencing an unparalleled internal crisis in West Bengal.

Numerous MLAs, MPs, and high-ranking officials have resigned or broken away. The party is now divided into several groups as a result of the defections, and there are now heated disagreements over the party's official election emblem and rightful leadership.

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National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's alleged over-promotion and haughtiness have been cited by numerous seasoned leaders. The party leadership, according to critics, has lost touch with grassroots workers.

Prominent party ex-members, including Madan Mitra, were the subject of numerous investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning recruiting and local fraud.

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