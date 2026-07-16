IndiGo Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

With earnings season for the quarter ended June 30 in full swing, an extensive list of prominent names have begun declaring dates for their results, along with commencing their announcements, with aviation giant InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. set to do the same.

The airline space, that IndiGo is a prominent player in, has been facing renewed headwinds due to the resumption of the war in West Asia, leading to erratic airfare, rising fuel costs and closure of airspaces along with the cancellation of flights. The space is also seeing a push from the Centre to adopt sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) which according to airlines is costlier than conventional aviation turbine fuel (ATF).

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Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

InterGlobe Aviation on Thursday said that it will declare the financial results for the first quarter of FY27 on July 23, 2026. The firm also provided a link to its website where people can access their results post declaration.

"IndiGo will be announcing its first auarter fiscal year 2027 results on July 23, 2026," the release stated.

The aviation firm did not confirm the declaration of an interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2026-27 on the same date.

InterGlobe Aviation Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The company will conduct a conference call spanning 60 minutes on July 23, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. IST. The company's senior management will discuss its performance and answer queries from participants during the earnings call. Those who wish to join are required to dial the telephone numbers: +91 22 6280 1311 and +91 22 7115 8212 (for universal dial-in.) They can also use the Indian national toll free number: 1 800 120 1221.

The phone numbers to dial for those wishing to join the call from outside India have also been provided in the release. Along with website links for those wishing to replay a recording of the conference call after it has concluded.

Alternatively, one can also pre-register using a Diamond Pass website link in the release, and join the call without having to interact with an operator.

There will also be a transcript of the conference call which can be accessed from the firm's official website. The release provided links for all of the above.

InterGlobe Aviation Stock Movement

Share price of InterGlobe Aviation saw a 1.83% uptick to trade at Rs 5,265.50, compared to a 0.02% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs. 5,179.50, compared with its previous close of Rs. 5,171.00. During the session, InterGlobe Aviation shares traded in the range of Rs. 5,176.00 to Rs. 5,280.00.

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Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has touched a low of Rs. 3,895.20 and a high of Rs. 6,232.50. The shares are down 11.50% over the past year.

InterGlobe Aviation has a market capitalisation of Rs. 2.20 lakh crore and trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 33.72.

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