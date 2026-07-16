Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Fuel Contamination, Not E20 Issue: Maruti Suzuki To Challenge Raipur Court Order

Maruti Suzuki India said it will contest a Raipur consumer court order directing it to replace a customer's Grand Vitara over alleged E20 fuel-related engine problems, saying evidence points to contamination in the fuel collected from the vehicle.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Fuel Contamination, Not E20 Issue: Maruti Suzuki To Challenge Raipur Court Order
Maruti Suzuki said it would take necessary steps to challenge the order before an appropriate higher forum in accordance with law.
NDTV Profit/AI Generated

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it will challenge an order by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Raipur, that directed the company to replace a customer's vehicle with a new E20-compatible model, citing fuel contamination.

In a statement, the company said it had learnt of the order and that the vehicle in question was fully E20-compatible, as disclosed in its owner's manual.

Maruti Suzuki said there was evidence of contamination in the fuel collected from the customer's vehicle, and that several other relevant facts had not been reflected in the commission's order.

The company said it would take necessary steps to challenge the order before an appropriate higher forum in accordance with law, adding that it remained fully committed to quality, safety and customer satisfaction through robust engineering, processes and systems.

The consumer court had ruled in favour of the customer, who alleged repeated engine problems linked to ethanol-blended petrol, and directed Maruti Suzuki to either replace the complainant's Grand Vitara with a new E20-compatible model or refund the purchase price.

The case adds to the wider debate over the compatibility of E20 fuel with vehicles, even as automakers and industry bodies have maintained the fuel is safe for use.

ALSO READ: E20 Fuel Row: Consumer Forum Orders Maruti To Pay Rs 21 Lakh Over Engine Stalling

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

WI vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch West Indies vs New Zealand Live In India

WI vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch West Indies vs New Zealand Live In India

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com