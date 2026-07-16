Fuel Contamination, Not E20 Issue: Maruti Suzuki To Challenge Raipur Court Order

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it will challenge an order by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Raipur, that directed the company to replace a customer's vehicle with a new E20-compatible model, citing fuel contamination.

In a statement, the company said it had learnt of the order and that the vehicle in question was fully E20-compatible, as disclosed in its owner's manual.

Maruti Suzuki said there was evidence of contamination in the fuel collected from the customer's vehicle, and that several other relevant facts had not been reflected in the commission's order.

The company said it would take necessary steps to challenge the order before an appropriate higher forum in accordance with law, adding that it remained fully committed to quality, safety and customer satisfaction through robust engineering, processes and systems.

The consumer court had ruled in favour of the customer, who alleged repeated engine problems linked to ethanol-blended petrol, and directed Maruti Suzuki to either replace the complainant's Grand Vitara with a new E20-compatible model or refund the purchase price.

The case adds to the wider debate over the compatibility of E20 fuel with vehicles, even as automakers and industry bodies have maintained the fuel is safe for use.

ALSO READ: E20 Fuel Row: Consumer Forum Orders Maruti To Pay Rs 21 Lakh Over Engine Stalling

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