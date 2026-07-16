Wipro Q1 Results LIVE: Topline, IT Spending Outlook, Profit, Guidance, And Share Price In Focus

Wipro Q1 Results LIVE: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Wipro Q1 earnings on July 16, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. India's fourth-largest IT services giant is all set to announce its first quarter results for current fiscal today post-market hours. Heavyweights TCS and HCLTech have declared their June quarter results.

Several blue-chip majors such as Tech Mahindra, Jio Financial Services, BHEL and others are set to declare Q1 scorecards today. Following the results, companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance and future plans. Market participants are keeping a close watch on IT heavyweights Wipro and Tech Mahindra to track key indicators such as hiring plans, AI spending, deal wins, dividend announcements, and more. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q1 Results and company announcements on Thursday, July 16, 2026.