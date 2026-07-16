Wipro Q1 Results LIVE: Topline, IT Spending Outlook, Profit, Guidance, And Share Price In Focus
Wipro Q1 Results LIVE: Follow Wipro Q1 results live with revenue, profit, deal wins, guidance, management commentary and real-time stock price reaction.
Wipro Q1 Results LIVE: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Wipro Q1 earnings on July 16, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. India's fourth-largest IT services giant is all set to announce its first quarter results for current fiscal today post-market hours. Heavyweights TCS and HCLTech have declared their June quarter results.
Several blue-chip majors such as Tech Mahindra, Jio Financial Services, BHEL and others are set to declare Q1 scorecards today. Following the results, companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance and future plans. Market participants are keeping a close watch on IT heavyweights Wipro and Tech Mahindra to track key indicators such as hiring plans, AI spending, deal wins, dividend announcements, and more. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q1 Results and company announcements on Thursday, July 16, 2026.
Wipro Q1 Results Live Updates: Street expects lower Q1 IT services biz
Wipro Q1 Results Live Updates: Brokerages broadly expect Wipro's IT services business to remain at the lower end of the company's guidance range as weak discretionary spending and slower conversion of large deals continue to weigh on organic growth. Investors will closely watch Q2 FY27 guidance, the pace of large deal ramp-ups, commentary on client spending and artificial intelligence adoption, as well as the contribution from recent acquisitions.
Wipro Q1 Results Live Updates: What do Bloomberg estimates suggest?
Wipro Q1 Results Live Updates: Wipro Q1 Preview - Bloomberg Estimates (Consolidated, QoQ)
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Revenue seen 2% higher at Rs 24,730 crore versus Rs 24,236 crore.
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EBIT seen 1% lower at Rs 4,113 crore versus Rs 4,164 crore.
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EBIT Margin seen 16.63% versus 17.18%.
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Profit seen 1% lower at Rs 3,466 crore versus Rs 3,502 crore.
Wipro Q1 Results Live Updates: Salary Hikes Set To Impact Margin
Wipro Q1 Results Live Updates: Wipro Ltd. is expected to report a weaker June quarter, with revenue, operating profit and net profit likely to come under pressure as slower discretionary spending, wage hikes and delayed deal conversion weigh on performance.
Bloomberg estimates suggest that revenue in constant currency terms is expected to grow 1.62% year-on-year and 1.33% quarter-on-quarter. Attrition is estimated at 14.86%, while total headcount is seen at 249,422, with net employee additions of about 18,000.
ALSO READ: Wipro Q1 Preview: Salary Hikes Set To Impact Margin; Guidance, Demand Outlook, AI Spending In Focus
Wipro Q1 Results Live Updates: IT heavyweights in focus today
Wipro Q1 Results Live Updates: Heavyweights TCS and HCLTech have declared their June quarter results. Several blue-chip majors such as Tech Mahindra, Jio Financial Services, BHEL and others are set to declare Q1 scorecards today. Following the results, companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance and future plans. Market participants are keeping a close watch on IT heavyweights Wipro and Tech Mahindra to track key indicators such as hiring plans, AI spending, deal wins, dividend announcements, and more. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.
Wipro Q1 Results Live Updates: Hello and Welcome!
Wipro Q1 Results Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Wipro Q1 earnings on July 16, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. India's fourth-largest IT services giant is all set to announce its first quarter results for current fiscal today post-market hours.
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