'Confront the Real Enemy': Inside Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's Written Ultimatum To The Gulf



Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on Sunday urged Gulf rulers to identify their “real enemy”, understand its plans and confront it. Khamenei shared the message on his Telegram account.

The message issued to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, also called for unity, mutual defence against “enemies” and greater cooperation among Muslims worldwide, according to a Reuters report.

The latest message comes as Iran continues to face the economic fallout of the war, along with sanctions imposed by Washington.

Earlier on Saturday, Khamenei had called for stronger economic growth, increased domestic production and a gradual reduction in the US dollar's role in the country's economy. In a written statement Khamenei urged the government to address economic and livelihood challenges, including inflation, unemployment and the management of prices and markets.

On the occasion of Government Week, Khamenei praised the government's efforts to provide essential goods and services, repair critical damaged areas and manage the country's energy needs despite what he described as intensified sanctions, blockades and pressure from the US and Israel during and after the “Third Imposed War.”

ALSO READ: De-Dollarisation, More Production, Stronger Economy: Khamenei's Message To Iran

“There is a need to seriously address the chain of economic and livelihood challenges, such as inflation, unemployment, management of prices and the market for goods and services,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Iranian government on Saturday described diplomacy and defence as two complementary, coordinated and inseparable wings for protecting the country's national interests, security and territorial integrity.

Diplomatic efforts have also continued alongside the conflict. Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met Iranian leaders in Tehran on Thursday, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi described the discussions as “creative”.

Khamenei has not been seen in public since he was injured in US-Israeli airstrikes six months ago. The strikes launched the war and killed his father, former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

ALSO READ: Iran Economy Under Pressure As US Sanctions Bite, Trade Falls 35%: Report

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