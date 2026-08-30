Nepal Floods: 6-Year-Old Rescued Alive After 3 Days Under Mud, Debris

In a dramatic rescue, a six-year-old girl was pulled alive from beneath thick layers of mud and debris in Nepal's Rasuwa district, three days after devastating floods swept through the area, offering a rare glimmer of hope amid an extensive search for survivors, according to reports.

The girl, identified as Manisha Magar, was found in Timure village after Armed Police Force personnel heard faint cries coming from beneath the debris during their search for survivors, NDTV reported.

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The rescuers immediately began digging and eventually pulled the child out alive. She was initially provided medical care at the APF Border Outpost in Timure.

However, as her condition worsened, authorities decided to evacuate her to Kathmandu for specialised treatment. A helicopter evacuation planned for Friday evening was delayed because of bad weather and poor visibility.

Rescuers continued to monitor her condition until weather conditions improved on Saturday afternoon, when she was airlifted to a hospital in Kathmandu. She is currently undergoing treatment under medical supervision.

ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: India's Aid Crosses 68.5 Tonnes, Includes Tunnel Rescue, Forensic Teams

A video of the dramatic rescue has since circulated widely on social media, with several users praising the APF personnel for continuing their search despite the difficult conditions.

Authorities are also trying to trace the girl's family or relatives. Officials have appealed to anyone who recognises Manisha Magar or has information about her family to contact the concerned authorities.

The rescue comes as Nepal grapples with the scale of destruction caused by the floods.

Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said the reconstruction and rehabilitation effort could cost billions of dollars, while appealing to the international community for support. Rescue teams have so far recovered 675 bodies, while more than 2,400 people remain missing, according to reports.

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