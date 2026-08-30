India, Uzbekistan Elevate Strategic Ties With Long-Term Uranium Deal, Setup Coordination Council

India and Uzbekistan have decided to upgrade their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership and are in the process of establishing a framework for long-term supply of Uranium, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday during his talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Modi arrived in Tashkent on Saturday on a two-day visit to enhance relations with Uzbekistan in a range of areas including trade, clean energy and connectivity.

New Delhi has been eyeing procurement of Uranium from Uzbekistan to produce nuclear energy for civilian purpose.

“We are celebrating the 15th anniversary of our strategic partnership. I am delighted that, on this special occasion, we are elevating our ties to the level of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” Modi said in his opening remarks at the bilateral talks.

“We will move forward by setting concrete goals within this framework,” he said in Hindi.

The prime minister also made a mention of the "productive talks" he had with the Uzbek president over dinner last night.

“We had a productive discussion over dinner last night and took several important decisions.”

Additionally, the countries will establish an official coordination council ti guide aspects of cooperation between them. The council will be formed at the level of foreign ministers.

“We will establish a Coordination Council at the level of foreign ministers to provide direction to all aspects of our cooperation through close coordination,” Modi added.

The prime minister said both sides will also elevate their existing joint commission from the level of secretaries to that of ministerial level.

“Both sides will jointly organise a business summit featuring business leaders from both nations.”

“We will also establish a long-term arrangement for the supply of uranium,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

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