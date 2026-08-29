De-Dollarisation, More Production, Stronger Economy: Khamenei's Message To Iran

Iran's Supreme Leader, Imam Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, has called for stronger economic growth, increased domestic production and a gradual reduction in the US dollar's role in the country's economy.

Focus on Economic Growth and Production

In a message issued on the occasion of Government Week, Khamenei praised the government's efforts to provide essential goods and services, repair critical damaged areas and manage the country's energy needs despite what he described as intensified sanctions, blockades and pressure from the US and Israel during and after the “Third Imposed War.”

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He said economic growth and boosting production should receive particular attention as the government works to strengthen Iran's economy. Khamenei also stressed the need to gradually phase out the US dollar from its pivotal role in the economy.

Resistance Economy as Central Strategy

Khamenei said, "Equally vital is giving special attention to economic growth, boosting production, gradually phasing out the US #dollar from playing a pivotal role, and ultimately, making Resistance Economy the central focus – all of which are among the goals of the service-oriented government."

He argued that Iran's adversaries seek to portray submission to their demands as the route to national progress. However, he said Iran's historical experience, including the treatment of the country and its resources before the Islamic Revolution, demonstrates the opposite.

The Supreme Leader expressed that," It's hoped that implementing the beneficial measures in the government's agenda will propel our dear country toward a "stronger-than-ever Iran," making all who strive on this path deserving of our Master's [Imam Mahdi's] (aj) special attention, benevolent prayers, and guidance."

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The message places economic resilience, higher domestic production and reduced dependence on the US dollar at the centre of Iran's strategy for dealing with sanctions and external economic pressure. It also underlines the government's responsibility to maintain essential services while pursuing longer-term economic growth and strengthening national self-reliance.

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