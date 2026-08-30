Khalifa Box Office Collection Day 10: Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Continues Slow Run

The Malayalam action-thriller Khalifa: The Ruler saw another dip in collections on Saturday, continuing the slow phase of its theatrical run.

Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer earned Rs 90 lakh net in India on Day 10, down 14.3% from the Rs 1.05 crore it collected on Day 9.

With this, Khalifa: The Ruler has reached Rs 18.64 crore net in India, while its India gross stands at Rs 21.59 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film has collected Rs 19.50 crore gross from overseas markets so far, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 41.09 crore.

Box Office Journey

Khalifa: The Ruler opened with Rs 5.35 crore on Day 1 before collecting Rs 2.40 crore on Day 2. It earned Rs 2.05 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.10 crore on Sunday.

Collections dropped to Rs 97 lakh on Day 5 before the film recovered with Rs 1.15 crore on Day 6 and Rs 1.35 crore on Day 7. It then collected Rs 1.32 crore on Day 8. The film's first-week collection stood at Rs 16.69 crore.

The film earned Rs 1.05 crore on its second Friday, Day 9, before dropping to Rs 90 lakh on Day 10.

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All About Khalifa: The Ruler

Directed by Vysakh, Khalifa: The Ruler stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Neil Nitin Mukesh, Indrans, Mohanlal and Sanju Sivram are also part of the cast.

The story follows Aamir Ali, a man from a family with deep roots in the criminal world. Their powerful empire stretches from the Middle East to India, but power struggles and betrayal put everything at risk.

The film also marks Neil Nitin Mukesh's Malayalam debut and reunites Prithviraj Sukumaran with Vysakh after 15 years. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music, while Jomon T. John handled the cinematography and Chaman Chacko served as the editor.

Released on August 20, 2026, Khalifa: The Ruler is the first film in a planned two-part series. The next chapter, Khalifa: The Legacy, is expected to focus on Mohanlal's character.

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