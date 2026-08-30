Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Emraan Hashmi Starrer Shows Better Hold

After a modest collection on Friday, Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 saw a small improvement on Saturday and continued to stay above the Rs 1-crore mark.

The action thriller has earned Rs 1.25 crore net in India on Day 16, up 4.2% from the Rs 1.20 crore collected on Day 15.

The film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 146.70 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 174.80 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 50 lakh on Day 16, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 32.55 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 207.35 crore.

Day-Wise Performance

Awarapan 2 opened with Rs 22 crore and saw a strong jump on Saturday, collecting Rs 33.75 crore. It followed this with Rs 26 crore on Sunday.

The film then collected Rs 9.25 crore on its first Monday, Rs 9.75 crore on Day 5, Rs 6.75 crore on Day 6 and Rs 6 crore on Day 7. Its first-week collection stood at Rs 113.50 crore.

The second week began with Rs 5.75 crore on Day 8, followed by Rs 8.25 crore on Day 9 and Rs 8.75 crore on Day 10. The film then collected Rs 2.75 crore on Day 11 and Rs 3.75 crore on Day 12.

Collections fell to Rs 90 lakh on Day 13 and Rs 60 lakh on Day 14 before rising to Rs 1.20 crore on the third Friday. The film added another Rs 1.25 crore on Day 16. Its second week collection stood at Rs 30.75 crore.

ALSO READ: Lanterns Season 1 Episode 3 Release: Recap, Plot, When, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

About Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 follows Shivam as he returns to the crime world, where love, sacrifice and redemption shape his journey.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Salil Acharya and Suvinder Vicky.

Released in theatres on August 14, 2026, Awarapan 2 is a Hindi romantic drama. Vishnu Rao is the cinematographer, while Devendra Murdeshwar has edited the film.

ALSO READ: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 Episode 6 Release: Recap, Plot, When, Where To Watch?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.