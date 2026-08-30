Vishwanath and Sons Box Office Collection Day 16: Suriya-Mamitha Baiju Starrer Sees 53.5% Growth

Suriya's Vishwanath and Sons has got a much-needed boost in its third weekend. After a quiet Friday, the film saw a sharp rise in collections on Saturday and continued to hold its ground at the box office.

Here's a look at the latest numbers.

Day 16 Box Office Collection

Vishwanath and Sons collected Rs 2.61 crore net in India on Day 16, up 53.5% from the Rs 1.70 crore it earned on Day 15.

The film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 113.46 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 131.34 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Overseas, the film has collected Rs 62 crore in gross so far, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 193.34 crore.

The Tamil version earned Rs 1.43 crore net on Day 16, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 1.18 crore.

Day-Wise Performance

The film opened with Rs 15.35 crore on Day 1 and collected Rs 22.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 20.55 crore on Sunday.

Its first-week collections slowed to Rs 7.80 crore on Monday, Rs 6.35 crore on Tuesday, Rs 5.10 crore on Wednesday and Rs 4.20 crore on Thursday. The first week ended with Rs 81.60 crore.

In its second week, Vishwanath and Sons earned Rs 4.50 crore on Day 8, Rs 7.25 crore on Day 9 and Rs 7.30 crore on Day 10. It then collected Rs 2.05 crore on Day 11, Rs 2.80 crore on Day 12, Rs 2.35 crore on Day 13 and Rs 1.30 crore on Day 14.

The film added Rs 1.70 crore on its third Friday before jumping to Rs 2.61 crore on Day 16. It has now collected Rs 4.31 crore over the first two days of its third weekend.

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About Vishwanath and Sons

Vishwanath and Sons follows Sanjay Vishwanath, an international shooter whose life takes a new turn as he deals with age, family responsibilities and an unexpected romance.

Directed by Venky Atluri, the film stars Suriya, Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon and Radhika Sarathkumar.

GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while Nimish Ravi handled the cinematography and Navin Nooli edited the film.

Released on August 14, 2026, Vishwanath and Sons is playing in Tamil and Telugu.

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