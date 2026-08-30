HDFC Bank Aims To Clear All Pending Issues By October, Search For Next CEO Underway

HDFC Bank is working to resolve all its pending matters by October while weighing options for its next CEO, as incumbent Shashi Jagdishan is set to step down in less than 60 days, top sources told NDTV Profit.

Jagdishan on Saturday decided not to seek reappointment as HDFC Bank's Managing Director and CEO and will step down when his current term ends.

With the leadership transition approaching, the bank is working towards all options, including appointing an interim CEO or moving directly to a full-term successor, sources said.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank is looking to settle all pending matters one after another, with issues including AT-1 and MSRDC being addressed, sources said. The bank expects all overhang issues to be settled by October.

Sources said the bank needs to bring back its “animal spirit” and aggression, adding that an institution like HDFC Bank is built on aggression and there is no place for uncertainty or complacency.

The bank has the potential to be a strong bank and “go global”, sources said.

The bank board is now united and is working towards building an aligned team, sources added.

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