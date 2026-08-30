Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 9: Nivin Pauly Starrer Shows Strong Weekend Growth

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has started its second weekend on a high. The Nivin Pauly-starrer grew by 6.8% on Saturday and crossed the Rs 70-crore mark in India.

Here's a look at its latest box office performance.

Day 9 Box Office Collection

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit collected Rs 10.20 crore net in India on Day 9. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 72.05 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 84 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film has also performed well overseas, where it collected Rs 11 crore on Day 9. Its total overseas gross now stands at Rs 87.50 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 171.50 crore.

Box Office So Far

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit opened with Rs 4.90 crore on August 21 and saw strong growth over its opening weekend. It collected Rs 7.15 crore on Day 2 and Rs 8.80 crore on Day 3.

The film continued its steady run through the weekdays, earning Rs 6.90 crore on Day 4, followed by Rs 7.90 crore each on Days 5 and 6. It then collected Rs 8.75 crore on Day 7 before reaching Rs 9.55 crore on its second Friday, Day 8.

The film's first-week collection stood at Rs 52.30 crore. With another Rs 10.20 crore on Day 9, its second-week run has started on a strong note.

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About The Film

Directed by Girish A.D, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. The cast also includes Vinay Forrt, Bindu Panicker, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, Shameer Khan and Srindaa.

The film follows Ashley, who returns home after living abroad. A wedding taking place next door brings back memories of her first love, Justin, leading to a story about love, family, old memories and second chances.

Vishnu Vijay has composed the music, while Ajmal Sabu handled the cinematography and Akash Joseph Varghese edited the film.

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