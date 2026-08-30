Tim Cook's Scorecard: A Look At Apple's Biggest Wins And Misses Ahead Of Sept. 1 Exit

Tim Cook took charge as the CEO of Apple Inc. in August 2011, after Steve Jobs' second exit from the firm, citing his deteriorating health.

Jitters were as high as the stakes. Everyone wondered if the new cook will be able to serve, considering he was not a 'product guy' and chose to channel his energy into bolstering the supply chain.

After pushing the iPhone manufacturer from a $350 billion valuation to $4 trillion, it is more than safe to say that Cook outperformed expectations.

The journey, however, was not without its speedbumps; from a services business boom to a rather late AI integration, here's an overview of key hits and misses under Cook's tenure:

Successes-A-Plenty

Since taking over leadership from Steve Jobs in 2011, Cook oversaw major developments and product launches during his time at Apple, consolidating the company's leadership in the market and helping it emerge as the largest company in the world, up until the unprecedented rise of a certain Nvidia.

Apple's annual revenue quadrupling from $108 billion in 2011 to over $400 billion, steered by steady iPhone demand, services growth, and global expansion.

1. Services Business Boom: Cook expanded Apple beyond hardware and devices, into services like Apple Pay, Apple Music, and the App Store.

The segment now generates more than $100 billion on a year-on-year basis, with broader margins as compared to hardware.

2. Apple Silicon: To reduce its dependence on Intel for chips, Apple began manufacturing its own processors for Macbooks called Apple Silicon, marking a key transition in product strategy and autonomy.

3. Iphones, make room: In 2015, Cook launched apple watches, a hit that exceeded anticipation. The product was centred around health, fitness, and integration into daily lives.

The next big launch was merely a year later, when Cook introduced AirPods — turning the wireless listening experience into a mass market category. Airpods ended up becoming a major money maker for Apple.

Plans That Did Not Pan Out

1. Launches that Failed to Impress : Not all services and products were a success, initial launches like Apple Maps in 2012 were heavily critiqued for inaccurate data soon after its debut.

More recently, the vision pro mixed reality headset launched in 2023 has seen limited adoption so far due to its high prices.

2. The Cancelled Car Project: Apple set out to build self-driving electric cars under 'Project Titan', till high costs and unclear path led to pushing brakes on the endeavour permanently after years of work.

3. Late To The AI Race: One of the major challenges facing CEO-to-be John Ternus would be Apple's baby steps on the AI plane, against its rivals' bigger leaps.

Microsoft, Google and OpenAI have moved quickly to build AI tools into consumer and enterprise products. Apple has taken a slower approach focused on privacy, software integration and on-device computing. Jury is out on whether the strategy will work in Apple's favor, or against it in the long run.





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