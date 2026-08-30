Duleep Trophy 2026 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In East Zone vs Central Zone Semifinal

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be one of the players in focus when East Zone take on defending champions Central Zone in the first semifinal of the Duleep Trophy 2026 in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The semifinal will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, with the match scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST. Central Zone enter the contest as the defending champions, while East Zone will be aiming to book their place in the final.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Focus

After an eight-run outing with the bat in the quarter-final, Sooryavanshi will be keen to make a bigger impact against Central Zone. His unexpected contribution with the ball, however, has added another dimension to his role in the East Zone side.

Ahead of the knockout clash, Sooryavanshi opened up about an intriguing moment involving Ishan Kishan during the quarter-final. With East Zone searching for a breakthrough, Kishan handed the ball to the teenager — unaware that his young vice-captain considered himself a genuine wicket-taker.

Watch: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Candid Interview Ahead Of The Semi Final Clash

ALSO READ: Watch: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Takes Two Wickets In One Over In Duleep Trophy

Duleep Trophy 2026 East Zone vs Central Zone: Match Details

Match: East Zone vs Central Zone, 1st Semi-Final

Date: Sunday, August 30, 2026

Venue: BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru

Start Time: 9:30 AM IST

Tournament: Duleep Trophy 2026

Duleep Trophy 2026 East Zone vs Central Zone, 1st SemiFinal Toss Update

East Zone have won the toss & elected to field.

Duleep Trophy 2026 East Zone vs Central Zone, 1st SemiFinal: Playing XI

North Zone (Playing XI): Qamran Iqbal, Sanat Sangwan, Ayush Doseja, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Kanhaiya Wadhawan(w/c), Nishant Sindhu, Abid Mushtaq, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar

South Zone (Playing XI): Narayan Jagadeesan(w), Smaran Ravichandran, Tilak Varma(c), Kodimela Himateja, Shaik Rasheed, Ricky Bhui, Shreyas Gopal, Tanay Thyagarajan, Kavuri Saiteja, Vidhwath Kaverappa, MD Nidheesh

Duleep Trophy 2026 East Zone vs Central Zone, 1st SemiFinal: Live Telecast

The Duleep Trophy 2026 first semifinal between East Zone and Central Zone will be telecast live on Star Sports Khel in India.

Duleep Trophy 2026 East Zone vs Central Zone, 1st SemiFinal: Live Streaming

The live streaming of East Zone vs Central Zone will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

East Zone vs Central Zone: What To Expect

East Zone will rely on their experienced core, including Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ishan Kishan, Shahbaz Ahmed and Mohammed Shami, while Sooryavanshi provides another all-round option. Central Zone, meanwhile, will look to their established performers to handle the pressure of a knockout contest.

Duleep Trophy 2026 East Zone vs Central Zone, 1st SemiFinal: Squads

East Zone Squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Kumar Kushagra, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Virat Singh, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Anukul Roy, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Abhijit K Sarkar, Subhranshu Senapati, Denish Das, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Shikhar Mohan

Central Zone Squad: Aayush Pandey, Aryan Juyal(w), Yash Rathod, Rajat Patidar(c), Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Saransh Jain, Arshad Khan, Zeeshan Ansari, Yash Thakur, Aryan Pandey, Kunal Chandela, Nachiket Bhute, Aman Mokhade, Kunal Singh Rathore

South Zone vs North Zone Also In Action

In the other Duleep Trophy semifinal, South Zone will face North Zone at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2 in Bengaluru. The match will also begin at 9:30 AM IST on Sunday, with South Zone led by Tilak Varma and North Zone looking to build on their quarterfinal win over West Zone.

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