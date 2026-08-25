Watch: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Takes Two Wickets In One Over In Duleep Trophy

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi first grabbed global attention with his T20 batting exploits during the 2025 IPL season, in which he featured in only a few matches. However, he dominated both domestic and international bowlers in this year's IPL, winning the MVP Award and the Orange Cap for scoring the most runs in the season.

He then offered further evidence of his talent during India's tour of Zimbabwe, where he was named Player of the Series. Those were all for his batting exploits. Now, the teenager is looking to prove that he has more strings to his bow.

ALSO READ | Market Lessons From Cricket: Nilesh Shah's Guide To Picking Stocks And What Pant, Dravid, Bumrah Teach Us

While his Duleep Trophy debut did not go his way with the bat, Sooryavanshi produced a surprise with the ball on Day 3 of East Zone's quarter-final against North East Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2 in Bengaluru.

East Zone's vice-captain struck twice in the 28th over of North East Zone's second innings as the batting side fought to avoid an innings defeat.

Sooryavanshi, a left-arm orthodox spinner, first dismissed Kishan Lyngdoh for 25 with a loopy delivery angled into the batter. Lyngdoh stepped out looking to attack but miscued his shot, with substitute fielder Denish Das backtracking to complete an excellent catch in the covers.

The teenager struck again off the fifth ball of the over. Imliwati Lemtur edged the ball through to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, who reacted quickly to take a low catch.

Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Two-Wicket Over

Social media reacted enthusiastically to Sooryavanshi's two-wicket burst, with some fans already labelling the teenager an all-rounder. Rajasthan Royals, Sooryavanshi's Indian Premier League franchise, also appeared to hint at a Ravindra Jadeja comparison, posting: "We don't say it was obvious, but there were signs."

Overall, Sooryavanshi bowled three overs in the match, all during the second innings, and finished with figures of 2/11.

Another Dimension To Sooryavanshi's Game?

The spell was not Sooryavanshi's first experience with the ball in first-class cricket. Across his eight appearances in the format prior to this match, he had previously bowled in five innings and taken two wickets at an average of 28.5.

His latest spell, however, offered another glimpse of what he could bring to the side.

Earlier in the match, Sooryavanshi was dismissed for eight off six balls after hitting two consecutive boundaries. East Zone, however, posted 467, powered by Shabaz Ahmed's 167 and Sudip Kumar Gharami's 146.

ALSO READ | Ibrahim Zadran To Lead Afghanistan In India T20I Series; Naveen-ul-Haq Returns

Abhijit Sarkar then claimed a five-wicket haul as North East Zone were bowled out for 111, prompting East Zone captain Ishan Kishan to enforce the follow-on.

The East Zone bowlers continued to dominate in the second innings, with Anukul Roy taking a five-wicket haul for just 37 runs in 15 overs. East Zone went on to win the match convincingly by an innings and 210 runs.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.