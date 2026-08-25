Motorola Announces Android 17 Rollout For Smartphones In India — Check New Features

Motorola has announced the rollout of Android 17 across its smartphone portfolio in India. The phased rollout will begin with the company's flagship Signature series before expanding to other eligible devices.

The latest Android update brings a redesigned user interface, enhanced AI-powered features, improved connectivity, and new privacy and device management tools. The rollout is expected to reach eligible Motorola smartphones in phases, according to a FoneArena report.

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Interface And Personalisation

Android 17 introduces a refreshed Quick Settings panel and redesigned system menus, with larger touch targets and

Android 17 introduces a refreshed Quick Settings panel and redesigned system menus, featuring larger touch targets and more streamlined navigation.

Motorola users will also get an updated home screen and refined display settings, including improved HDR brightness management. Interactive widgets now support snap-scrolling, enabling smoother navigation within smaller screen areas.

The update also reorganises Accessibility settings, with improvements to vision-related controls, display scaling, and screen magnification.

Connectivity And Device Management

The update brings new cross-platform sharing capabilities to Quick Share. Users can generate QR codes to share files with people using other operating systems, including iOS, who can download the content through a web interface.

Android 17 also adds Instant Hotspot for easier tethering and Nearby Audio Streams, allowing audio to be broadcast to compatible nearby receivers.

Motorola smartphones will additionally feature a built-in diagnostics hub, allowing users to check individual hardware components and review device telemetry locally.

AI And Security Features

Google's Circle to Search has been enhanced with real-time, on-screen language translation, allowing users to translate content directly through the visual search interface.

The update also introduces automated scam protection that can scan incoming SMS, MMS, and RCS messages and alert users to potential phishing attempts.

On the security front, Android 17 adds a Failed Authentication Lock, strengthened PIN protections, and limits the visibility of sensitive notifications on the lock screen.

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Improved Notification Management

Android 17 also brings changes to notification management. Expanded notification grouping can provide more organised alerts, while contextual sharing suggestions can appear for newly captured media.

Motorola's phased Android 17 rollout will initially focus on the Signature series, with the update expected to expand to other eligible smartphones in subsequent phases.

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