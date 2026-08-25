10,000mAh Battery Phones Coming Soon? Redmi, Vivo, POCO, Realme Models May Get More 'Power'

Smartphones with 10,000mAh-class batteries could soon become more common, with brands exploring much larger battery capacities. A 91mobiles list for August 2026 currently features five such models from realme, priced between Rs 27,999 and Rs 34,999.

The listed phones are the realme P4 Power, realme Narzo Power, realme P4 Power 256GB, realme Narzo Power 256GB and realme P4 Power 256GB with 12GB RAM.

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Realme's 10,000mAh Line-up

The realme P4 Power and Narzo Power variants listed feature 10,001mAh batteries, 80W charging and 6.8-inch AMOLED displays. Depending on the variant, they offer 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

All five listed models use the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset. They also share a 50MP + 8MP rear camera setup and a 16MP front camera.

The realme Narzo Power with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is the most affordable model on the list at ₹27,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version of the P4 Power is priced at ₹34,999.

More Brands Expected to Join

The growing focus on larger batteries is not limited to realme. OPPO is expected to introduce a 10,000mAh battery phone under its F series, while realme is also expected to expand its number series with another device featuring a 10,000mAh battery.

Vivo is reportedly preparing the Vivo V80 Lite 5G with a 10,000mAh battery, while Redmi is expected to introduce the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max with a similar battery capacity. POCO is also tipped to join the trend with the POCO X8 Power.

10,000mAh Batteries Could Become Common

With realme already offering a 10,000mAh-class smartphone and several other major brands reportedly preparing similar devices, ultra-large batteries could become a more common feature in smartphones.

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The trend suggests manufacturers are increasingly prioritising longer battery life while pairing large-capacity cells with faster charging technologies, potentially making 10,000mAh batteries a mainstream smartphone feature in the near future.

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