IIT Delhi Students Protest After MSc Physics Pupil's Death, Five-Member External Panel To Probe

IIT Delhi has constituted a five-member external panel to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of MSc Physics student Rishikesh Kumar, after students staged protests on campus demanding accountability from the institute's administration.

The panel includes former Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar and AIIMS Delhi's psychiatry head, Prof Pratap Sharma, along with two student representatives, and has been tasked with examining the events leading up to Kumar's death as well as reviewing the institute's existing protocols.

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IIT Delhi said the committee would submit its report within two weeks.

A BTech second-year student, Saksham, told reporters at the protest site, "There have been eight suicides at IIT Delhi in the past 30 months."

He said the demonstrations had continued for two days, with students angered by what they described as the institute treating the death as a routine matter before their protest forced a response.

Students protesting on campus have demanded the resignation of Prof Sreedevi, alleging she had denied Kumar hostel accommodation despite his repeated requests amid ongoing mental health difficulties.

They further alleged that Kumar had attempted suicide previously, that his mother had informed the authorities, and that he had faced repeated difficulties completing his academic requirements before seeking withdrawal from the programme.

The institute, in its response, said Kumar had joined IIT Delhi in July 2025 and had been advised by its counsellor and psychiatrist to remain under continuous parental supervision.

It said his second-semester withdrawal was approved and he had subsequently lived off campus with a parent, and that his medical records were reviewed again after his return in July 2026, when parental supervision was once more advised.

The Physics department had also approved his request to withdraw from the third semester, the institute said.

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Beyond the panel, IIT Delhi announced it would appoint an external ombudsperson for grievances unresolved through internal systems, set up an additional faculty-student mentorship system, and extend financial support to Kumar's family, including medical expenses and benevolent fund assistance, alongside a separate fund built through voluntary staff and student contributions.

Protesting students have also raised broader concerns over hostel and mess management, including mess fees and food procurement practices.

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