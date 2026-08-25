New Visa Restrictions Fear? Why US Universities Want Students To Return By September 15

Several US universities are urging international students and scholars to return to the country before September 15, when new DHS immigration rules could change how their student visa status is counted. Students who leave the US and return after the deadline could be placed under a new fixed-period system instead of the current “Duration of Status” arrangement.

The new rules will replace the long-standing “Duration of Status” (D/S) system with an “Admit Until Date” (AUD) on Form I-94 for many students, generally limiting their stay to four years.

Students who need more time would have to apply for an extension through USCIS, while stricter rules would apply to programme changes and university transfers. The F-1 post-study grace period would also be reduced from 60 days to 30 days.

What Changes From September 15?

Students already in the US when the rule takes effect are expected to retain their existing D/S status and applicable grace-period provisions, subject to the new rules.

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But those who travel outside the US and return on or after September 15 could be admitted under the new fixed-period system. That's why universities are warning international students to think carefully before making travel plans.

Why Are Universities Asking Students To Return Early?

Students already in the US when the rules take effect are expected to keep their existing D/S status and applicable grace-period provisions, subject to the new rules.

However, students and scholars who leave the US and return on or after September 15 could be placed under the new fixed-period system and receive an AUD. This is why universities are asking international students to think carefully before travelling abroad around the deadline.

Universities Ask Students To Return Before Deadline

Harvard's International Office has advised F-1 students in on-campus programmes this autumn and J-1 scholars to try to be in the US when the rule takes effect.

Columbia has asked students to return to New York before classes begin on September 8. Georgetown, the University of Chicago, Penn, Cornell and Ohio State have also issued guidance or held information sessions for international students, PhD scholars and those on OPT.

Rule Faces Legal Challenge

The new policy is also being challenged in court. A coalition of higher education organisations and labour unions has sued to block the rule, arguing that DHS did not adequately consider its impact before finalising it.

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