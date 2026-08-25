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OnlyFans Paid Owner $700 Million Over Months Prior To His Death

OnlyFans, operated by UK-based Fenix International Ltd., reported $1.55 billion in revenue for the 12 months to Nov. 30, 2025, up 10% from a year earlier.

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OnlyFans Paid Owner $700 Million Over Months Prior To His Death
Leonid Radvinsky received $535 million in the fiscal year.
Photo: LeonidRadvinsky/Facebook

OnlyFans, the platform known for adult content, paid its billionaire owner $709 million in dividends over several months prior to his death in March. Leonid Radvinsky received $535 million in the fiscal year that ended in November and a further $174 million in tranches through the first three months of 2026, according to the company's UK accounts published Tuesday. 

The company said its director doesn't recommend paying a further dividend.

OnlyFans, operated by UK-based Fenix International Ltd., reported $1.55 billion in revenue for the 12 months to Nov. 30, 2025, up 10% from a year earlier. The number of creators on its platform increased to 5 million, while the number of fan accounts rose to 437 million, it said.

Weeks after Radvinsky's death, OnlyFans agreed to sell a minority stake to Architect Capital in a deal that valued the company at about $3.15 billion. Architect bought a 16% stake and said it would work with the company to develop new financial services and products to offer the platform's creators.
 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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