OnlyFans Paid Owner $700 Million Over Months Prior To His Death

OnlyFans, the platform known for adult content, paid its billionaire owner $709 million in dividends over several months prior to his death in March. Leonid Radvinsky received $535 million in the fiscal year that ended in November and a further $174 million in tranches through the first three months of 2026, according to the company's UK accounts published Tuesday.

The company said its director doesn't recommend paying a further dividend.

OnlyFans, operated by UK-based Fenix International Ltd., reported $1.55 billion in revenue for the 12 months to Nov. 30, 2025, up 10% from a year earlier. The number of creators on its platform increased to 5 million, while the number of fan accounts rose to 437 million, it said.

Weeks after Radvinsky's death, OnlyFans agreed to sell a minority stake to Architect Capital in a deal that valued the company at about $3.15 billion. Architect bought a 16% stake and said it would work with the company to develop new financial services and products to offer the platform's creators.



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