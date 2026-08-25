Relief For ITC As Delhi HC Pauses FSSAI Action On Aashirvaad Atta

The Delhi High Court has asked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) not to take any decision on cancellation of ITC's licence under the regulator's recent advisory over the use of “100%” claims, until the next date of hearing on September 9.

The FMCG giant has taken the FSSAI to court over the new policy, and specifically over notices issued against the company's “100%” atta claims on its ITC Aashirvaad Atta. ITC is challenging a show cause notice dated August 10 and an improvement notice dated August 13 directing the company to alter its labels, advertisements and website and submit a compliance report within 15 days.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma has issued notice to the regulator in the case, and will hear the regulator's take on ITC's allegations that the advisory against “100%” claims is beyond the purview of the existing legal framework.

In the meantime, the court has asked the FSSAI to “hold its hands” over any decision to cancel ITC's licence under this advisory.

ITC has argued that the company is not bound by the advisory that is allegedly outside the purview of the legal framework.

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