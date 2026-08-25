NEET PG Admit Card 2026 To Be OUT Today; Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

According to the NBEMS schedule, the NEET PG 2026 admit card is scheduled to be released today, Aug. 25. The hall ticket will inform candidates about their allotted examination centre and reporting timings for the postgraduate medical entrance examination.

Candidates who have successfully registered for NEET PG 2026 will be able to check and download their admit cards through the official NBEMS website using their login credentials. The admit card is an essential official document required for entry into the test centre on the day of the examination.

According to the official NBEMS schedule, NEET PG 2026 will be conducted on Aug. 30 across examination centres nationwide. The exam city intimation slip was issued on Aug. 12 to assist candidates with preliminary travel arrangements, while the final results are scheduled to be declared by Sept. 30.

NEET PG 2026 Admit Card: Direct Link

The NEET PG 2026 admit card download link will be activated on the official NBEMS candidate portal once the hall ticket is released. Candidates can use their login credentials to access and download the admit card.

Direct Link To Download NEET PG 2026 Admit Card

How To Download NEET PG 2026 Admit Card?

Once the link is activated, candidates can follow these steps to download their hall ticket:

Step 1 : Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2 : Open the NEET PG 2026 examination section.

Step 3 : Click on the "NEET PG Admit Card 2026" download link.

Step 4 : Enter your User ID, password, and security captcha.

Step 5 : Submit the credentials to view your admit card.

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take a printout for the examination day.

Details Mentioned On NEET PG 2026 Admit Card

After downloading the admit card, candidates are advised to thoroughly verify all the details printed on the document. The hall ticket will contain the following information:

Candidate's name and application ID

NEET PG roll number

Date of birth and category

Examination date and time slot

Allocated exam centre name, code, and complete address

Reporting time and gate closing time at the test centre

Important exam-day guidelines and instructions

In case of any discrepancies or misprints on the admit card, candidates should immediately reach out to the NBEMS helpdesk for rectification.

NEET PG 2026: Exam Date And Pattern

The NEET exam is scheduled to be conducted on Aug. 30, 2026, in computer-based mode at several examination centres across the country. The examination will consist of 180 questions and will be conducted in five timed sections, with a total duration of 3.5 hours.

Documents To Carry To Examination Centre

Candidates must bring the following essential documents to the examination centre on the day of the test:

A clear printout of the NEET PG 2026 Admit Card with a recent passport-sized photograph pasted on it.

A valid photo identity proof in original (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving Licence).

Photocopy of Permanent or Provisional SMC/MCI/NMC registration certificate.

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam venue without these mandatory documents. Electronic gadgets, mobile phones, calculators, and personal belongings are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

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