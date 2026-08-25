Stock Market Holiday: Will NSE And BSE Be Closed For Eid-e-Milad On Aug. 26?

The Indian stock market will remain open for regular trading on August 26, which is being observed as Eid-e-Milad. The NSE and BSE have not declared August 26 a trading holiday.

However, August 26 is a settlement holiday, which means the clearing and settlement of funds and securities will be paused for the day. This can delay the credit of sale proceeds and the settlement of shares bought in delivery trades.

Trade proceeds: Sale proceeds from trades executed on Tuesday, Aug. 25, will be available after settlement on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Sale proceeds from trades executed on Tuesday, Aug. 25, will be available after settlement on Thursday, Aug. 27. Withdrawals : Withdrawal requests placed after 4 p.m. on August 25 will be processed by 10 p.m. on August 27. Instant withdrawals will continue to work as usual on August 26.

: Withdrawal requests placed after 4 p.m. on August 25 will be processed by 10 p.m. on August 27. Instant withdrawals will continue to work as usual on August 26. Stocks purchased: Shares bought on August 25 can be sold only from August 27, after the trades are settled.

IPO-related fund processing, mandate debits and share credits scheduled around Aug. 26 may be processed on Aug. 27 because Aug. 26 is a settlement holiday.

Eid-e-Milad 2026

Eid-e-Milad, also known as Milad-un-Nabi or Mawlid, is an important religious observance for Muslims around the world. The occasion marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, regarded by Muslims as the final prophet in Islam.

The festival is observed during Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar. In India, Eid-e-Milad is observed on August 26, 2026, according to holiday calendars.

The occasion is marked by prayers, religious gatherings and community events, with people reflecting on the Prophet's life, teachings and compassion. While some communities organise processions and larger gatherings, others observe the day through private prayers and family-based religious activities.

Stock Market Holidays In 2026

The 2026 trading calendar includes 16 market holidays. Eid-e-Milad on Aug. 26 is not a trading holiday, although it is a settlement holiday.

Here is the full list of remaining market holidays this year:

Sept. 14: Ganesh Chaturthi (Monday)

Oct. 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Friday)

Oct. 20: Dussehra (Tuesday)

Nov. 10: Diwali-Balipratipada (Tuesday)

Nov. 24: Prakash Gurpurab Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Tuesday)

Dec. 25: Christmas (Friday)

Stock markets will remain open for a special session on Nov. 8, though it falls on a Sunday. A special 'Muhurat Trading' session will be held on this day due to Diwali Laxmi Pujan. The timings for the Muhurat trading session will be notified by the BSE and NSE separately ahead of Diwali.

Stock Market Aug. 25 Highlights

The Nifty 50 settled 115.50 points, or 0.48%, higher at 24,334.55. The Sensex ended 286.98 points, or 0.37%, higher at 77,656.09. The benchmarks returned to gains after falling on Monday, as the monthly futures and options contracts expired.

The domestic market will take its opening cues from GIFT Nifty, while investors track developments in Asian equities, crude oil and U.S. markets. Nifty's F&O expiry, technology stocks, oil prices and geopolitical developments remain among the factors in focus.

Regular Stock Market Operations

Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week (other than Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are given below:

A) Pre-open session

Order entry and modification Open: 9:00 a.m.

Order entry and modification Close: 9:08 a.m.

[With random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after the close of pre-open order entry.]

B) Regular trading session

Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 9:15 a.m.

Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 p.m.

C) Closing Session

The Closing Session is held between 3:50 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

D) Block Deal Session Timings

Morning Window: This window shall operate between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 2:05 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.

At the same time, the Exchange may close the market on days other than the above-scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance, or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.

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