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Vodafone Idea Shares Zoom 8%: What's Drawing Investors To The Telco?

Vodafone Idea's stock price surged 8.3% to an intraday high of Rs 15.24 in the day's trade.

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Vodafone Idea Shares Zoom 8%: What's Drawing Investors To The Telco?
Vodafone Idea's stock price surged 8.3% to an intraday high of Rs 15.24 in the day's trade.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit

The share price of Vodafone Idea Ltd. surged over 8% on Tuesday, amid reports of the telecommunication firm securing funding from State Bank of India for its capital expenditure programmes.The stock continued to perform positively amid the anticipation of tariff hikes across the industry.

Vodafone Idea's stock price surged 8.3% to an intraday high of Rs 15.24 in the day's trade. The company's shares have gained 31% over a year-to-date period and 105% from a one year perspective. 

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