Centre May Introduce Free NEET, JEE Coaching Scheme In October: Report

The Centre is preparing to roll out a nationwide free coaching programme for NEET and JEE aspirants, with the initiative potentially launching as early as October 2, 2026. The programme is aimed at reducing the growing financial burden of private coaching and making quality preparation accessible to students regardless of their family income or location.

The initiative follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement during his Independence Day address of free online coaching for competitive examinations. NEET and JEE are expected to be the first examinations covered, targeting students preparing for medical and engineering entrance tests, reported by The Times of India.

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The programme will particularly focus on students from economically weaker sections, middle-class families and regions with limited access to quality coaching institutes. By providing structured preparation through digital platforms, the government hopes to narrow the gap between students who can afford expensive coaching and those who depend primarily on self-study.

The proposed programme will involve coordination among multiple government departments. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Ministry of Skill Development are expected to contribute to the technology, digital infrastructure and AI-enabled learning systems, while the Ministry of Education will provide academic resources by bringing together teachers and educators from schools, universities and premier institutions.

The initial phase is expected to rely heavily on an online, AI-enabled interactive learning platform, allowing students to access lessons and preparation material from home. In later stages, the government plans to establish offline and computer-based access points, particularly in areas where internet connectivity remains limited.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to make competitive-exam preparation more affordable and accessible across India. The government is also considering expanding the free coaching model beyond NEET and JEE to examinations such as CUET and government recruitment tests, as per TOI.

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If implemented as planned, the programme could provide thousands of students with an alternative to costly private coaching and strengthen access to competitive-exam preparation nationwide.

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