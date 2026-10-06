Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Facelift Launch: Price, Colours, Features And Other Details

Mercedes-Benz has launched the updated Mercedes-Maybach S-Class in India, with the refreshed luxury sedan getting a larger illuminated grille, a more tech-focused cabin and new personalisation options. The model is being offered in the S 580e plug-in hybrid variant, marking the India debut of the Maybach S-Class' 3.0-litre plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The facelift also brings an updated digital cabin, more rear-seat features and additional bespoke options, while the new S 580e is expected to carry a higher price than the outgoing model.

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Larger Maybach grille and updated design

The updated Maybach S-Class gets a redesigned front end, led by an illuminated Maybach grille that is around 20 per cent larger than before. The grille features vertical slats and is joined by revised headlights with star-shaped daytime running lights.

The sedan also gets an illuminated Mercedes-Benz three-pointed star on the bonnet and illuminated Maybach branding on the D-pillars, according to TOI Auto and Autocar India.

New alloy-wheel designs have also been added, while Mercedes-Benz has expanded its MANUFAKTUR personalisation programme with additional exterior colours and two-tone paint options.

Superscreen-focused cabin

The biggest changes are inside the cabin, where the Maybach S-Class now gets a MBUX Superscreen layout.

According to Autocar India, the setup includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.4-inch central touchscreen and a 12.3-inch passenger display.

The system runs on Mercedes-Benz's MB.OS operating system and uses the fourth-generation MBUX interface. The sedan also gets an upgraded AI-powered virtual assistant with additional digital functions.

Rear-seat luxury

Rear-seat comfort remains a key focus of the Maybach S-Class, with the seats reclining by up to 43 degrees and offering heating, ventilation and massage functions, according to HT Auto.

The updated model also becomes the first Maybach S-Class to offer a leather-free vegan upholstery option.

V8 and hybrid powertrains

International versions of the facelift are available with multiple powertrain options, including a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and a plug-in hybrid setup.

The S 580's V8 produces around 537 hp and 750 Nm, while the S 580e plug-in hybrid uses a 3.0-litre inline-six petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The hybrid system produces a combined output of up to 585 hp.

The S 580e gets a 22 kWh battery pack and can travel up to 98 km on electric power, with a claimed top speed of 140 km/h. It is also rated at 34.48 km/l under the WLTP testing cycle.

The petrol engine produces 443 hp and 560 Nm, while the electric motor generates 160 hp and 480 Nm.

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class price in India

Mercedes-Benz is initially bringing the S 580e to India in a limited allocation of 30 units.

The outgoing Maybach S 580 is priced at around Rs 2.87 crore ex-showroom in India. With the updated design, additional technology and expanded personalisation options, the facelifted model is expected to cross the Rs 3 crore mark.

The new Maybach S-Class combines the updated exterior with a more advanced digital cabin, additional rear-seat features and the new plug-in hybrid powertrain, making it one of Mercedes-Benz's most technology-heavy luxury sedans in the Indian market.

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