OM - Operation Mole continued to draw audiences on its first Sunday, as the Dhanush and Mammootty starrer wrapped up its opening weekend in theatres.

The Rajkumar Periasamy film earned Rs 11.21 crore net in India on Day 3 so far, according to Sacnilk's live estimate. This takes its India net collection to Rs 45.56 crore and its India gross to Rs 53.08 crore. On Sunday, it was running across 4,874 shows with an overall occupancy of 42 percent.

The Tamil version contributed the largest share on Sunday, collecting Rs 8.30 crore from 2,832 shows at 49.1 percent occupancy. The Telugu version made Rs 2.52 crore from 1,245 shows at 41.1 percent occupancy. The Hindi version brought in Rs 39 lakh from 797 shows, with 18 per cent occupancy.

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Over three days, Tamil accounts for Rs 34.05 crore, or 74.7 percent of the film's India net. Telugu has added Rs 10.22 crore (22.4 percent), while Hindi has brought in Rs 1.29 crore (2.8 percent).

Day-Wise Collection

O.M Operation Mole opened with Rs 18.10 crore net on Friday, across 6,628 shows. On Saturday, collections slipped 10.2 percent to Rs 16.25 crore from 6,488 shows.

The film's worldwide gross stood at Rs 61.85 crore as of Day 2. India made up 64.4 per cent of this, with the remaining 35.6 percent coming from overseas markets.

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Advance Booking

Advance bookings for Monday stood at Rs 3.10 crore, including blocked seats, with 2.24 lakh tickets sold as of 6 pm. Without blocked seats, the figure was Rs 2.53 crore from 1.91 lakh tickets. Bookings for the next four days add up to Rs 7.1 crore across 10,942 shows, or Rs 5.85 crore without blocked seats. Tamil markets are leading demand.

About The Film

Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film stars Dhanush as Palanivel and Mammootty as Burma Karthikeyan, also known as "Siya". Sai Pallavi plays ASP Nithya Reddy IPS, and Sreeleela plays Roja. Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans and Sanjay Swaroop are also part of the cast.

Announced in November 2024 under the working title D55, the film is produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music. The film was released on November 20 and runs for 2 hours and 58 minutes.

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