Godzilla Minus Zero continued its strong run at the Indian box office on Day 2, recording a significant jump in collections after a positive opening. Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, the action-adventure film is set in 1949, two years after the events of Godzilla Minus One, and follows the aftermath of the destruction caused by Godzilla.

The film stars Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe in lead roles.

Godzilla Minus Zero Day 2 Box Office Collection

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Godzilla Minus Zero collected Rs 1.10 crore net in India on Day 2 across 721 shows. According to Sacnilk, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 1.80 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 2.16 crore.

The Day 2 collection of Rs 1.10 crore marks a 57.1% increase over its opening-day collection of Rs 70 lakh.

Godzilla Minus Zero Day 2 Occupancy

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 26.8% on Day 2.

The Japanese 2D version registered an overall occupancy of 36.22%. Morning shows recorded 18.22% occupancy, which increased to 41.22% in the afternoon and 43% in the evening. Night shows registered an occupancy of 42.44%.

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Godzilla Minus Zero Advance Bookings

Godzilla Minus Zero recorded Rs 89.94 lakh in advance bookings for Day 3, with 25,109 tickets sold across 753 shows in India. Excluding blocked seats, the collection stood at Rs 66.51 lakh from 17,915 tickets. The National Capital Region (NCR) led the city-wise advance booking figures with Rs 13.22 lakh.

For Day 4, the film has recorded Rs 30.40 lakh in advance bookings from 10,304 tickets across 588 shows. Excluding blocked seats, the collection stands at Rs 17.31 lakh from 5,320 tickets. Japanese-language shows are leading the film's advance booking demand.

About The Film

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus Zero is set in 1949, two years after the events of Godzilla Minus One. The story follows Koichi and Noriko as they attempt to rebuild their lives after the devastation caused by Godzilla. However, their efforts to move forward are disrupted when the giant monster returns, triggering another crisis in Japan.

The 2-hour-17-minute action-adventure film stars Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi Shikishima, a former kamikaze pilot, and Minami Hamabe as Noriko Shikishima. The supporting cast includes Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Noda, Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima and Kuranosuke Sasaki as Seiji Akitsu.

Sakura Ando plays Sumiko Ota, while Miou Tanaka features as Tatsuo Hotta and Sae Nagatani as Akiko. Min Tanaka plays biologist Kanji Murakami, while Masami Nagasawa appears as Aoyama.

Yamazaki has written and directed the film and also handled its visual effects. Kazuaki Kishida is among the producers.

Produced by Toho Studios and Robot Communications, the film is distributed by Toho. Godzilla Minus Zero received a UA16+ certificate in India and was released in theatres on November 20, 2026, in Japanese and English.

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