Actor Kartik Aaryan has launched his production house, Dopamine Studios, on his 36th birthday, November 22. The actor has also announced the banner's first project, a monster thriller titled Kaaliya, in which he will play the lead role and serve as co-producer alongside Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

The actor announced the launch of his production house through an Instagram post, captioned, “Happy Birth-Day Dopamine Studios.”

He later took to X to share the announcement video for his film, accompanied by the tagline, “Shri Krishna sent it away. We humans brought it back.”

Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar also announced Kaaliya on Instagram, revealing that the film will star Kartik Aaryan and be jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Dopamine Studios. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on May 5, 2028.

“Shri Krishna sent it away. We humans brought it back. Dharma Productions & Dopamine Studios presents ‘KAALIYA'. Starring Kartik Aaryan. IN CINEMAS 5 MAY 2028. A Dharma Productions worldwide release,” read the caption.

The over two-and-a-half-minute teaser opens on a dark, atmospheric night as a mother puts her young son to sleep with a bedtime story rooted in Indian mythology. She recounts the legend of Kaaliya, a fearsome, bloodthirsty creature that once poisoned a sacred river until Lord Krishna defeated it and banished it from the waters.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Outruns Dhurandhar 2, Becomes First Non-Kannada Film To Cross Rs 150 Crore In Karnataka

As the child drifts off to sleep, the narrative shifts to the present day, along a misty riverbank illuminated by distant temple lights. A stray dog senses something lurking near the water's edge and starts barking into the darkness. Moments later, a massive, reptilian tail covered in spikes emerges from the shadows and drags the animal away. The sequence ends with a close-up of a reptilian eye opening, followed by the film's title reveal in English and Devanagari scripts.

Directed by Sandeep Modi, known for series such as The Night Manager and Aarya, Kaaliya draws inspiration from Indian mythology and folklore. According to a press release, the film aims to bring a distinctly homegrown identity to the monster-thriller genre while retaining universal appeal.

The makers aim to create a world that combines the intrigue of monster storytelling with the familiarity of India's diverse cultural imagination, offering audiences an immersive theatrical experience.

Kaaliya marks another collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar following Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

The actor and filmmaker are also associated with Naagzilla, which is being produced under the Dharma Productions banner. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film will feature Kartik as a shape-shifting serpent.

Apart from these projects, Kartik will also be seen in filmmaker Anurag Basu's upcoming film alongside Sreeleela. Produced by T-Series, the project marks the first collaboration between the two actors. Details about its plot have been kept under wraps.

Kartik was last seen in Dharma Productions Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Ananya Panday in 2025.

ALSO READ: Anirudh-Kavya Wedding Reception: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay And Sangeetha Attend Ceremony Separately

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.