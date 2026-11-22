The Modi government's ambitious Agnipath scheme is being examined for a change in rules, with proposals being made to allow male and female cadets to marry after they complete the first four years of service. Women Agniveers serving under the Agnipath recruitment scheme could receive flexibility to marry and start families during service, with complete maternity benefits. The proposed relaxation would allow Agniveers to marry after completing their initial four-year engagement, including those opting for an additional two years of service.

The existing rules state that Agniveers must remain unmarried throughout their first four years of service. Those who marry during this period risk being discharged. The proposed changes would retain this restriction during the initial engagement while providing flexibility during extended service.

So, What Changes Are Being Considered For Agniveers?

The marriage restriction has come under review following the government's decision to extend the service period for Agniveers who are not immediately selected for induction into the regular armed forces. On November 4, Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani announced changes to the Agnipath framework, offering an additional two-year engagement to the 75 per cent of Agniveers who do not qualify for regular service after their first four years.

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Earlier, only the top 25 per cent of each batch could enter the regular military cadre, while the remaining recruits were expected to leave after completing their four-year tenure. Under the revised arrangement, those serving the additional two years will have another opportunity to enter the regular armed forces, subject to eligibility conditions and their willingness to continue serving.

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The marriage proposal would permit personnel to marry during this extended period, provided they meet the prescribed requirements. However, the relaxation has not yet been formally notified.

Maternity Benefits For Female Agniveers

The possible relaxation of marriage restrictions has brought maternity benefits for women Agniveers into focus. In November 2023, the Defence Ministry approved maternity, childcare and adoption leave provisions for women soldiers, sailors and air warriors on a par with women officers. Under these provisions, eligible women personnel can receive 180 days of maternity leave, alongside other applicable childcare and adoption-related benefits.

The existing policy primarily benefits women who enter the regular armed forces after completing their initial Agniveer engagement. If marriage restrictions are eased during the additional two-year service period, the question of extending maternity-related entitlements to women serving under that arrangement will become particularly significant.

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However, the precise eligibility conditions for maternity benefits during the extended Agniveer tenure have not been decided as yet.

Nonetheless, allowing marriage after the initial four-year period could help personnel balance family responsibilities with military commitments without requiring them to leave the armed forces. The armed forces are also examining changes to annual leave entitlements for Agniveers during their extended service. Currently, Agniveers receive 30 days of annual leave, compared with up to 90 days available to regular soldiers.

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