Agnipath scheme Overhaul: Govt Grants 2-Year Extension To Agniveers

In a major overhaul of the Agnipath scheme, the government announced that Agniveers set to exit the military at the end of their four-year tenure will be given an additional two-year extension and subsequent permanent recruitment subject to meeting certain eligibility criteria. The decision was announced by Chief of Defence Staff Gen NS Raja Subramani, shortly after the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the changes as recommended by the three services following..

Under the Agnipath scheme rolled out in June 2022, soldiers were recruited for a four-year term, with a provision to retaining only 25 per cent of them in regular services.

The changes in the scheme were brought in just over three weeks before around 18,300 Agniveers were to exit the armed forces by December 31 after completing their four-year tenure.

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the move is part of "long-term structural reforms" of the defence forces aimed at creating "a younger, fitter, technologically equipped and future-ready military".

"Today is a very significant day for the Indian defence forces and for Agniveers. The Cabinet has created a pathway for all Agniveers to be absorbed into the defence forces," the Chief of Defence Staff said, addressing a press conference alongside Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The announcement to revamp the Agnipath scheme came amid youth protests, opposition attacks over joblessness, and upcoming assembly elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

At present, over 300,000 soldiers recruited under the Agnipath scheme are operating in the military.

"As per existing provisions, 25 per cent of Agniveers are enrolled into the regular forces based on merit, while the remaining 75 per cent exit as disciplined and motivated youth," Gen Subramani said.

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"Under the new changes, this 75 per cent will be offered an additional engagement period of two years. Post completion of the two-year engagement period, all Agniveers to be enrolled as regular soldiers subject to their willingness and meeting selection criteria," he said.

The second engagement period will have higher remuneration, enhanced Seva Nidhi package and seniority benefits, Gen Subramani added.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) described the government's decision as the opening of a "pathway" for all Agniveers, ensuring almost all of them are going to be absorbed into the defence forces.

"Today is a very significant day for the Indian defence forces and for our Agniveers," he said.

Gen Subramani also asserted that the Agnipath scheme will continue and that the 25 per cent Agniveers to be recruited as regular soldiers at the end of the four-year period will be ahead in seniority as against those getting the two-year additional engagement period and their subsequent absorption.

"The Agnipath scheme will not be discontinued. It will continue. Secondly, this second engagement period of two years gives those Agniveers who have not been selected in the first four years a chance to serve longer," he said.

To a question on whether the four-plus two model will continue for future recruitments under the scheme, the CDS did not give a direct response saying the provisions exist as of now.

"When the Agnipath scheme was rolled out, we emphasised that it was not cast in stone. We said that we would evaluate the performances of the Agniveers and conduct continuous reviews," he said.

Gen Subramani said an objective assessment in terms of organisational requirements and operational efficiency has brought out the outstanding performance of Agniveers in terms of skills, motivation levels, physical fitness and technological prowess.

"The introduction of another engagement period of two years for the willing 75 per cent Agniveers has been done after deliberate, reasoned and elaborate evaluation and feedback with the fundamental aim of aligning the aspirations of Agniveers and organisational efficiency," he said.

The Chief of Defence Staff also said that the Agnipath scheme opened up of various branches of the defence forces for women and it helped in enhancement of skills and technological adaptability in the services.

In June 2022, the government rolled out the Agnipath recruitment scheme with an aim to bring down the age profile of the three services.

The scheme provides for recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 for four years.

Several opposition parties including the Congress had targeted the government over the scheme wondering what will happen to 75 per cent of the Agniveers after their four-year tenure ends as only 25 per cent of the total recruits will be retained for 15 years.

Various central government agencies and departments had already announced plans to recruit former Agniveers.

The Agnipath scheme aimed at lowering the military's mounting pension bill, but retaining recruits permanently could negate that aspect.

When asked about the schemes announced by various central ministries and state governments for Agniveers exiting after their four-year tenure, Gen Subramani said those provisions would no longer be required.

Defence Minister Singh described the two-year extension period as the "Second Tour of Duty" for Agniveers and thanked Prime Minister Modi for the decision.

"This would also provide enrollment of all willing Agniveers as regular soldiers after the tenure of 4/6 years, who meet the selection criteria," he said.

"This decision is continuation of long-term structural reforms of our defence forces, aimed at creating a younger, fitter, technologically equipped and future-ready military. It is not merely a recruitment policy; it is a way forward to prepare India's military for the changing character of warfare," he said on social media.

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