Taking On Microsoft’s GitHub? Why OpenAI Is Buying A Startup Whose Tech Already Powers Codex

OpenAI is acquiring Pierre Computer, a small developer tools company whose code storage technology already runs inside Codex, accordign to a report.

So why buy something it's already using? Owning Pierre means OpenAI can build its Code Storage feature straight into Codex, on its own terms. Deal value wasn't disclosed. Pierre's open-source projects stay open-source, Axios reported.

Microsoft's platform has been where the world's developers keep and collaborate on code for the better part of two decades. Lately, it has had a rough run, with a string of outages and reliability problems as AI coding tools took off.

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Critics argue that GitHub was made for people typing code by hand, and now that AI agents write so much of it, the industry needs something designed for AI from scratch.

Cursor, now owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX, put out its GitHub alternative, Origin, in August. Thomas Dohmke, who used to run GitHub and has since started his own coding company, announced a rival product last month.

Awkward for Microsoft

Microsoft owns close to a quarter of OpenAI. The two partner closely, and compete in plenty of areas too, which in the AI business is hardly unusual anymore.

Pando

Pierre isn't OpenAI's first step in this direction this week. Days earlier, it showed off Pando, an internal system built to cope with the huge volume of code AI agents now churn out. OpenAI says Pando cut the time needed to push code changes by almost 80%.

The company is now looking at how to sell it to customers.

What Is GitHub?

GitHub is where a large share of the world's software is built and stored. Programmers use it to save their code, keep a record of every change and work on projects together, often with people in other countries. Launched in 2008, the platform was bought by Microsoft in 2018 and is used by millions of developers today.

What Is Codex?

Codex is OpenAI's coding assistant. Users describe what they need in plain language, and it writes, fixes or explains the code for them, cutting down hours of manual work.

What Is Pierre Computer?

Pierre Computer is a startup that builds tools for software developers. Its Code Storage technology, which helps manage and store code, is already used within Codex and will now be folded fully into OpenAI's product after the deal.

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