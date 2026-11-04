Sharad Pawar Admitted To Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital Hours After Pune Discharge

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday for further medical tests and observation, hours after being discharged from a hospital in Pune.

The veteran politician was discharged from Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic earlier on Wednesday after treatment for persistent cough and chest pain.

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His daughter, Supriya Sule, confirmed the development in a post on X, saying the family had decided to take him to the Mumbai hospital for additional medical examinations.

“We are admitting Baba to Breach Candy Hospital for further tests. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes,” Sule wrote.

The 85-year-old politician was initially admitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on Tuesday after complaining of a persistent cough and pleuritic chest pain, a condition characterised by sharp pain that typically worsens with breathing or coughing.

He remained under medical supervision at the hospital before being discharged on Wednesday. However, he was subsequently taken to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for further evaluation and observation.

Reports indicated that Pawar's health parameters were stable before his transfer, while the latest admission was described as part of further medical assessment and routine observation.

The development prompted concern among his supporters and political associates, with Sule acknowledging the messages and good wishes received by the family.

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Pawar, one of Maharashtra's most prominent political figures, has remained an influential presence in state and national politics for several decades.

He founded the Nationalist Congress Party in 1999 after breaking away from the Congress and later formed the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) following the party's split in 2023.

His hospitalisation comes amid continued public and political attention surrounding his health.

The family has not indicated any fresh medical complication, and the latest admission is for further tests and monitoring.

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