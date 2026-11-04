'I Might Be More Indian Than Arab': America's First Muslim Senator Has A Karnataka Connection

Abdul El-Sayed's election as America's first Muslim senator has brought an unlikely Indian connection into the spotlight. His wife, Dr Sarah Jukaku, traces her family roots to Bhatkal, a coastal town in Karnataka, about 140 km from Mangaluru.

His victory has also renewed interest in the Jukaku family's legacy in Karnataka, where its members have been associated with public life, medicine and politics.

Born and raised in Michigan, Sarah is a psychiatrist by profession. She first met El-Sayed at the University of Michigan, where both were students.

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The couple got engaged during his freshman year and married in 2006, according to the university's student newspaper, The Michigan Daily. Sarah was also closely involved in his campaign during this year's election.

Her family has a distinguished background in Karnataka. Her father, Jukaku Tayeb, is a nephrologist who grew up in Bhatkal before moving to the United States after completing his MBBS.

Her grandfather, Jukaku Shamsuddin, was a prominent lawyer and educationist who also served as deputy finance minister in the government led by B.D. Jatti, then chief minister of Jamkhandi State, in present-day Bagalkot district.

El-Sayed's electoral success has prompted celebrations in parts of Karnataka, with residents of Bagalkot congratulating the Jukaku family on his victory.

His connection with India, however, extends beyond his wife's family roots. Over nearly two decades of marriage, El-Sayed says he has become familiar with South Indian culture and traditions.

In an interview, he offered a humorous account of how marriage had shaped his cultural identity.

"Listen, I've been married in a South Indian family for 20 years, like... I am well inducted now. I... you know, I might be more Indian than I am Arab," he said.

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On another occasion, speaking to reporters, El-Sayed joked about being surrounded by desi women, referring to his wife and their two daughters, Emmalee and Serene.

"I have two desi daughters and a desi wife," he said.

Sarah's involvement in the campaign was also evident on the election trail. At one rally, she offered a glimpse into their relationship, joking: "Nobody tells him what to do except me."

El-Sayed's victory has therefore brought attention not only to his historic achievement in American politics but also to the Karnataka roots of a family whose legacy spans medicine, education and public service.

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