US Midterms: Two Reasons Why Wall Street Switched From Panic To A 800-Point Rally In Hours

Wall Street went from panic to a sharp rally in a matter of hours as investors reassessed the implications of the US midterm election results, with Democrats securing control of both chambers of Congress.

Dow Jones futures surged more than 800 points, or around 1.6%, to 52,727, while S&P 500 futures climbed 1.07% to 7,678. Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 0.73% to 28,512.75.

The dramatic turnaround came after stock futures had fallen sharply overnight, reflecting investor concerns over a potential Democratic victory and its implications for President Donald Trump's policy agenda.

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Two developments helped change the mood on Wall Street: Trump's conciliatory response to the election outcome and the prospect of political gridlock in Washington.

1. Trump's comments ease political uncertainty

Investors appeared reassured by Trump's initial reaction to the Democratic victory. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the US president struck a conciliatory tone, saying: "I think we'll work with the Democrats, and we'll get along very well with them."

The comments helped ease concerns that a divided government could trigger a fresh round of political confrontation, adding to uncertainty around economic and business policies.

According to CNBC, Freedom Capital Markets Chief Market Strategist Jay Woods said the market rebound was partly driven by the president's initial tone and response to the election results.

While uncertainty remains, Woods pointed to the likelihood of political gridlock, adding that historically, this has been favourable for markets.

2. Wall Street likes political gridlock

The second reason behind the rally was the prospect of a divided government limiting the ability of either party to push through sweeping policy changes.

Andrew Slimmon of Morgan Stanley Investment Management said investors generally prefer a political balance in Washington rather than excessive power being concentrated in one party.

"The markets like gridlock, they don't like a party with too much power," Slimmon said.

The election outcome could also have implications for inflation and interest rates. Speaking to CNBC's Squawk Box Europe, Slimmon said that if the result strengthens efforts to resolve the Middle East conflict, lower oil prices could follow.

Elevated oil prices have been a concern for the Federal Reserve because of their potential impact on inflation and interest rates. Beyond the political developments, corporate earnings provided another source of support.

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AMD shares jumped around 6% in premarket trading after the chipmaker reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue. Microsoft and Amazon gained around 3% each, while Alphabet and Nvidia advanced more than 1%.

Solar stocks also rallied, with the Invesco Solar ETF rising around 8%. Healthcare stocks moved higher as well, with Molina Healthcare gaining 6.3%, Centene advancing 4.7% and UnitedHealth rising 1.4%.

However, concerns around AI infrastructure and data centre expansion have not disappeared. Investors had earlier worried that Democratic control of Congress could bring tighter restrictions on data centre construction, potentially weighing on companies linked to the AI investment boom.

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