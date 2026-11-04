Balrampur Chini Q2 Results: Shareholders To Get Rs 4 Dividend After 90% Profit Jump; Check Key Numbers

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.'s net profit surged 90% to Rs 102 crore as per its financial earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, according to an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday. The firm also declared a dividend of Rs 4 per share. The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the dividend payout is Nov. 11, 2026.

The dividend amount will be disbursed to those eligible from Nov. 26, 2026.

The company's profit for the preceding fiscal was Rs 54 crore. Its revenue rose by 12% to Rs 1,876 crore, compared to Rs 1,671 crore in the year-ago period. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) up 42% at Rs 171 crore, compared to Rs 20 crore in the prior financial year. The Ebitda margin expanded by 9.1% from 7.2% on a year-on-year basis.

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Balrampur Chini Q2 Highlights (Cons)

Net Profit Up 89.8% At Rs 102.3 crore Vs Rs 53.9 crore YoY

Revenue Up 12.3% At Rs 1,876 crore Vs Rs 1,671 crore YoY

Ebitda 42.4% At Rs 171.4 crore Vs Rs 20.4 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 9.1% Vs 7.2% YoY

(This is a developing story.)

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