Q2 Results Live Updates: BASF India Profit Falls 42%; Gabriel India Profit Rises 15%; BSE, Cummins India Also In Focus
BSE, Cummins India, Zydus Life and Apollo Tyres are among the 327 companies scheduled to announce their Q2FY27 results today. Track the latest earnings announcements, financial performance, management commentary and stock market reaction live on NDTV Profit.
Q2 Results Live Updates: As many as 327 companies are scheduled to announce their Q2 FY27 results on Wednesday, November 4. Key companies to watch include BSE Limited, Cummins India, Zydus Lifesciences, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Lenskart Solutions, Power Finance Corporation, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Aurobindo Pharma, NHPC, Dabur India, Torrent Power, Biocon, Sundaram Finance, Balkrishna Industries, Premier Energies, Physicswallah, NLC India, PI Industries, Dr Lal PathLabs, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Exide Industries, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), Redington, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Apollo Tyres, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Tenneco Clean Air India, Chalet Hotels, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Century Plyboards, Marksans Pharma, Thangamayil Jewellery, Balrampur Chini Mills, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, BASF India, Shipping Corporation of India, Varroc Engineering, Saregama India, JM Financial, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Ircon International, RITES, Max Estates, Pricol, Galaxy Surfactants, Afcons Infrastructure, Orkla India, Jyothy Labs, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Cera Sanitaryware, Redtape, JK Lakshmi Cement, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, MapmyIndia, Keystone Realtors, Ashiana Housing, Unichem Laboratories, Chemplast Sanmar, eMudhra, Stove Kraft, Jain Irrigation Systems, Exicom Tele-Systems, Arman Financial Services, Diffusion Engineers, Meghmani Organics, Godavari Biorefineries, Excel Industries, Hariom Pipe Industries, Hindustan Media Ventures, Aptech, Tracxn Technologies and Pelatro, among others.
Stay tuned to this Q2 Results Live blog for the latest earnings announcements, financial performance, management commentary and stock market reaction throughout the day.
Q2 Results Live: BASF India Q2 Net Profit Falls 42% YoY To Rs 61.7 Crore; Revenue Rises 24%
- BASF India reported a 42.4% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 61.7 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 107 crore in the year-ago period.
- Revenue grew 24% to Rs 4,832 crore from Rs 3,896 crore.
- EBITDA declined 40.9% to Rs 91.5 crore from Rs 155 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted to 1.9% from 4%.
Q2 Results Live: Neuland Labs Profit Falls 47% YoY To Rs 51.6 Crore; Revenue Declines 13%
- Neuland Labs reported a 46.7% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 51.6 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 96.9 crore in the year-ago period.
- Revenue declined 12.6% to Rs 450 crore from Rs 514 crore.
- EBITDA fell 37.3% to Rs 97.6 crore from Rs 156 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted to 21.7% from 30.2%.
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Q2 Results Live: Gabriel India Net Profit Rises 15% YoY To Rs 123 Crore; Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 2.15 Per Share
Gabriel India reported a 15.4% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 123 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 107 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue rose 22.9% to Rs 1,608 crore from Rs 1,308 crore, while EBITDA increased 12.2% to Rs 141 crore from Rs 126 crore. EBITDA margin contracted to 8.8% from 9.6%.
The company will pay an interim dividend of Rs 2.15 per share and has fixed November 6 as the record date.
Q2 Results Live: Vintage Coffee Net Profit Jumps 57% YoY To Rs 28.1 Crore; Revenue Rises 64%
- Vintage Coffee reported a 57.4% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 28.1 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 17.8 crore in the year-ago period.
- Revenue rose 64.4% to Rs 223 crore from Rs 136 crore. EBITDA increased 88.7% to Rs 42.2 crore from Rs 22.3 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 18.9% from 16.5%.
- Add the quarter and fiscal yearUse consistent crore capitalisation
Welcome To The Live Coverage Of September Quarter Earnings
BSE Limited, Cummins India, Zydus Lifesciences, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Lenskart Solutions, Power Finance Corporation, Nykaa, Aurobindo Pharma, NHPC, Dabur India, Torrent Power, Biocon, Sundaram Finance, Balkrishna Industries, Premier Energies, Physicswallah, NLC India, PI Industries, Dr Lal PathLabs, Exide Industries, Apollo Tyres, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Tenneco Clean Air India, Chalet Hotels, Alembic Pharmaceuticals and Kansai Nerolac Paints are among the key earnings announcements to watch as 327 companies report their Q2 FY27 results on Wednesday, November 4.
Follow this live blog for quarterly earnings updates, key financial numbers, management commentary and stock-specific developments.
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