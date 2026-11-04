Q2 Results Live Updates: BASF India Profit Falls 42%; Gabriel India Profit Rises 15%; BSE, Cummins India Also In Focus

Q2 Results Live Updates: As many as 327 companies are scheduled to announce their Q2 FY27 results on Wednesday, November 4. Key companies to watch include BSE Limited, Cummins India, Zydus Lifesciences, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Lenskart Solutions, Power Finance Corporation, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Aurobindo Pharma, NHPC, Dabur India, Torrent Power, Biocon, Sundaram Finance, Balkrishna Industries, Premier Energies, Physicswallah, NLC India, PI Industries, Dr Lal PathLabs, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Exide Industries, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), Redington, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Apollo Tyres, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Tenneco Clean Air India, Chalet Hotels, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Century Plyboards, Marksans Pharma, Thangamayil Jewellery, Balrampur Chini Mills, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, BASF India, Shipping Corporation of India, Varroc Engineering, Saregama India, JM Financial, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Ircon International, RITES, Max Estates, Pricol, Galaxy Surfactants, Afcons Infrastructure, Orkla India, Jyothy Labs, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Cera Sanitaryware, Redtape, JK Lakshmi Cement, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, MapmyIndia, Keystone Realtors, Ashiana Housing, Unichem Laboratories, Chemplast Sanmar, eMudhra, Stove Kraft, Jain Irrigation Systems, Exicom Tele-Systems, Arman Financial Services, Diffusion Engineers, Meghmani Organics, Godavari Biorefineries, Excel Industries, Hariom Pipe Industries, Hindustan Media Ventures, Aptech, Tracxn Technologies and Pelatro, among others.

Stay tuned to this Q2 Results Live blog for the latest earnings announcements, financial performance, management commentary and stock market reaction throughout the day.

