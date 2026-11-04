Dead Monkey Found In Water Tank: Over 50 Students of Assam Engineering College Fall Ill

In a scary incident reported from Guwahati, over 50 students of the Assam Engineering College (AEC) took ill after consuming water from a hostel tank in which a dead monkey was found, officials told PTI. The incident was reported from Hostel No. 7 of the college at Jalukbari in Guwahati, where students had been complaining of foul-smelling water since returning after the Durga Puja vacation. Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital principal Pranabjyoti Baishya said 52 students were brought with complaints of stomach pain, vomiting and fever.

"They were examined and treated at the casualty department. Three students were referred for further medical attention. None required hospital admission and all 52 are stable and have been discharged," he added.

According to students, the problem came to light on Sunday when they inspected the overhead tanks after repeated complaints about water quality.

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A student said that complaints were made to the hostel caretaker after drinking water developed a foul smell, but the problem persisted.

"Initially, we suspected the stomach ailments were linked to food. As more students fell ill, we checked the tanks ourselves and found a decomposed monkey inside one of them," he alleged.

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He claimed students had been using the same water for drinking, bathing, brushing teeth, washing utensils and for cooking in the hostel mess, and that the carcass had remained inside for nearly a week.

AEC principal Amrita Ganguly said the administration cleaned the water tanks and shifted the students' mess to another hostel after receiving reports of stomach-related illnesses.

She said around 30 to 40 students had initially complained of symptoms, including dysentery-like illness, and medical check-ups were arranged.

"None required hospitalisation or emergency procedures. The affected students are doing well and have resumed classes. The hostel has been temporarily vacated, though its mess continues to function," Ganguly said.

The principal said a hill behind the college is home to a large monkey population with groups of 300-400 monkeys frequently entering the campus in search of food, posing a safety concern.

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She said one student was recently bitten by a monkey and had to undergo anti-rabies treatment.

"We have written to the Forest Department several times seeking intervention. The college does not have the resources to deal with the growing monkey problem," Ganguly said.

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