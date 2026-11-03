In Photos: 40+ Wild Elephants Storm Assam Villages, Destroy Paddy Fields, Banana Plantations

Around 40 wild elephants have destroyed agricultural fields after entering several villages in Assam's Boko area, and creating difficulties for local residents. The movement of the herd has also disrupted traffic along National Highway 17, leaving commuters stranded for several hours.

The elephant herd has been spotted in Rajapara, Muhipara, Chenchapani, Kukurmara and Dekapara villages, where the herd has been moving through agricultural land in search of food. Farmers have reported critically damaged standing paddy crops and banana plantations, raising concerns about their livelihoods as the harvesting season approaches, NDTV reported.

According to villagers, elephants regularly stray into agricultural lands from adjacent forest areas. This persistent intrusion has severely impacted local farming operations and intensified safety anxieties in human settlements bordering the forest.

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Elephant Herd Brings NH-17 Traffic to a Standstill

The movement of more than 40 elephants also disrupted vehicular traffic on National Highway 17 on Sunday afternoon. As the herd crossed the busy highway, vehicles were forced to stop on both sides, resulting in long queues and delays for commuters.

Traffic remained disrupted for several hours as motorists waited for the elephants to cross safely. Normal movement resumed after the herd moved away from the highway.

The affected villages fall under the Bandapara Forest Range, where forest personnel have been monitoring the movement of the herd and taking steps to guide the animals back towards nearby forest areas.

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Range Forest Officer Kulumonali Gogoi, quoted NDTV, said forest department personnel were continuously engaged in efforts to direct the elephants towards the forest and prevent further difficulties for residents.

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