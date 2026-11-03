Gokarna Tragedy: Three Bengaluru Tourists Killed After Strong Waves Drag Group Into Sea

Five tourists were swept into the sea among which three lost their lives after powerful waves at Dubbanashashi Beach in Gokarna, located in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district, according to a report in NDTV. An emergency rescue operation was launched near Dubbanashashi Beach in Karnataka's Kumta taluk after five tourists from Bengaluru were caught in powerful waves and pulled into deep water.

Lifeguards and local fishermen immediately rushed to the spot and launched efforts to save the tourists. Four of the five people were initially rescued from the water, while one remained missing.

However, two of those rescued later died, while the other two were taken for medical treatment. The missing tourist was subsequently found dead, taking the total death toll to three, as per NDTV.

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Three Victims Identified

Authorities identified the deceased as Shobha Das (22) of Jharkhand, along with Bengaluru residents Mohammed Akram and Vishwa AK (24). Two others, Nishanth DV and Mohammed Qasim, were successfully pulled to safety during the rescue operation.

According to the information available, the group consisted of 16 employees working at a company located in Bengaluru's Bellandur area. They were on a trip, arrived in Gokarna on Monday evening and were staying at Koje Resort, situated near Dubbanashashi Beach. The tragedy occurred when some members of the group entered the sea, unaware of the danger posed by the strong waves.

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Police Begin Investigation

Following the incident, Gokarna police visited the beach and initiated an investigation to establish the exact sequence of events. The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of entering the sea during rough conditions, particularly along coastal stretches where strong waves and sudden currents can sweep swimmers into deeper waters.

Authorities and rescue personnel have urged tourists to be cautious, follow lifeguard instructions and avoid entering the sea when conditions are unsafe. The bodies of the deceased were recovered following the rescue efforts, while further investigation into the incident is underway.

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