When Jaya Bachchan Teased Amitabh Bachchan For His Height And Harivansh Rai Bachchan Had To Step In

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan often remain in the conversation because of their height difference. The star couple has also shared many funny moments from their married life over the years. During a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh shared a funny story from the early days of their marriage.

The megastar revealed that Jaya used to tease him by calling him 'Lambu Ji' because of his tall height. But this name did not go down well with Amitabh's father, poet and writer Harivansh Rai Bachchan. He once stopped Jaya from using the nickname and asked her to call Amitabh in a more respectful way.

Following his father's advice, Jaya stopped using the nickname and began calling him Amitabh.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Also Read: Tusshar Kapoor Gets Rs 5 Crore Extortion Demand; Caller Uses Bishnoi Gang's Name

During the episode, Ranbir Kapoor, who appeared on the show with Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey to promote their upcoming film Ramayana, spoke about his thoughts on height differences between couples. The actor jokingly said he sometimes wished Alia Bhatt was a little shorter than him, as he felt their pictures might have looked better, just like Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

The actor then asked Big B about the height difference between him and Jaya.

Amitabh Bachchan replied, “I'm 6 foot 2 inches. She's maybe five foot three or four. For several years, she used to call me Lambu Ji. Then, she was told not to say that. My father said, ‘Look, don't call him that. Use his name or call him something else.' So, she started using my name.”

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri got married on June 3, 1973. The couple has two children, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who have both built successful careers and families of their own.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey will be seen in Ramayana, set to release on November 4. The star cast also includes Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi and Sheeba Chaddha.

Also Read: Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Starrer Crosses Rs 72 Crore, Sells 18.46 Lakh Tickets

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.